Laser-powered lift has won the Space Elevator Games

Three teams are taking part in the Games at the Nasa Dryden Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base.

The Seattle-based team LaserMotive managed to send their robotic lift, powered by laser beams, up a kilometre (1093-yard)-high cable suspended from a helicopter in less than four minutes to claim at least a share of the $2 million (£1.2 million) prize.



Another team, the Kansas City Space Pirates, managed to get their machine to within 50 meters of the top, but were too slow to take the prize

The third team, the University of Saskatchewan Space Design Team, known as USST, are still to compete, and the Space Pirates also get to try again on Friday. The prize will be split with LaserMotive if either of them succeed

Electrical vehicles use the cable in the same way as a lift in a lift shaft, clamping on and climbing it.

They are powered by laser beams on the ground firing at photovoltaic cells on the vehicles – like those used in solar panels – in a process called “power beaming”.

This is the fourth annual Space Elevator Games. To win the competition, a vehicle has to climb all the way up the kilometre-long cable, travelling at an average speed of five meters (16 feet) per second.

Before this year, there had been no winners.

Space elevators have been a popular staple in science fiction ever since Arthur C Clarke’s 1979 novel The Fountains of Paradise, although they were first posited in the 1960s.

Instead of using expensive, risky rockets to escape the surly bonds of Earth, the space elevator would use a massive space station in geosynchronous orbit on the end of a cable thousands of miles long.

The competition is sponsored by the not-for-profit organisation Spaceward Foundation, with support from NASA's Centennial Challenges program.

