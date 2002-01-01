Linux programs descriptions

acidlab - Analysis Console for Intrusion Databases

addresses-goodies-for-gnustep - Personal Address Manager for GNUstep (Goodies)

addressmanager.app - Personal Address Manager for GNUstep

adduser - Add and remove users and groups

adduser-plugin-eximconf - Specific Exim mail server configuration plugin

adduser-plugin-eximconf4 - Specific Exim mta (version 4.x) server configuration plugin

aeromail - Web-based e-mail client

af - An Emacs-like mail reader and composer

aiksaurus - an English-language thesaurus (utility)

amanda-client - Advanced Maryland Automatic Network Disk Archiver (Client)

amanda-server - Advanced Maryland Automatic Network Disk Archiver (Server)

amavis-stats - Virus statistics RRDtool frontend for Amavis

amavisd-new-milter - Interface between sendmail-milter and amavisd-new

annoyance-filter - Filter that uses Bayesian statistics to detect junk mail

annoyance-filter-doc - Comprehensive documentation for annoyance-filter

anteater - MTA log analyser written 100% in C++

apticron - cron-script to mail impending apt updates

archivemail - archive and compress your old email

archmbox - a simple email archiver written in perl

arpwatch - Ethernet/FDDI station activity monitor

asmail - AfterStep mail monitor

asterisk-prompt-de - German prompts for the Asterisk PBX

away - A terminal locking program

ax25mail-utils - hamradio utilities for fbb

balsa - An e-mail client for GNOME

bbdb - The Insidious Big Brother Database (email rolodex) for Emacs

bbmail - Mail notifier for Blackbox

biabam - bash attachment mailer

bidiv - BiDi viewer - command-line tool displaying logical Hebrew/Arabic

biff - a mail notification tool

bincimap - IMAP server for Maildir depositories

bincimap-run - IMAP server for Maildir depositories

binkd - FidoTech TCP/IP mailer

bld - Black List Daemon, automatically build blacklists

bld-postfix - Postfix tools for the Black List Daemon

bld-tools - Generic tools for Black List Daemon

bsdgames - a collection of classic textual unix games

bsfilter - Bayesian spam filter

bsmtpd - Batched SMTP mailer for sendmail and postfix

buffy - Heavy duty browser for mail folders

cadubi - Creative ASCII Drawing Utility By Ian

calamaris - log analyzer for Squid or Oops proxy log files

camas - A versatile WebMail system for the Caudium WebServer

ccze - A robust, modular log coloriser

cgiemail - CGI Form-to-Mail converter

checkpw - checks password which is stored in ~/Maildir/.password

cl-odcl - Common Lisp utilities from onShore Development

clamcour - courier filter for clamav to virus scan incoming mail

clamsmtp - virus-scanning SMTP proxy

cmail - A mail user agent for GNU Emacs

cmail-icons - Icons for cmail on XEmacs

compface - Compress/decompress images for mailheaders, user tools

coolmail - Mail notifier with 3d graphics

courier-authdaemon - Courier Mail Server - Authentication daemon

courier-authmysql - Courier Mail Server - MySQL authentication

courier-authpostgresql - Courier Mail Server - PostgreSQL Authentication

courier-base - Courier Mail Server - Base system

courier-doc - Courier Mail Server - Additional documentation

courier-faxmail - Courier Mail Server - Faxmail gateway

courier-filter-perl - purely Perl-based mail filter framework for the Courier MTA

courier-imap - Courier Mail Server - IMAP server

courier-imap-ssl - Courier Mail Server - IMAP over SSL

courier-ldap - Courier Mail Server - LDAP support

courier-maildrop - Courier Mail Server - Mail delivery agent

courier-mlm - Courier Mail Server - Mailing list manager

courier-mta - Courier Mail Server - ESMTP daemon

courier-mta-ssl - Courier Mail Server - ESMTP over SSL

courier-pcp - Courier Mail Server - PCP server

courier-pop - Courier Mail Server - POP3 server

courier-pop-ssl - Courier Mail Server - POP3 over SSL

courier-ssl - Courier Mail Server - SSL/TLS Support

courier-webadmin - Courier Mail Server - Web-based administration frontend

couriergraph - Mail statistics RRDtool frontend for Courier-{POP,IMAP}

crashmail - JAM and *.MSG capable Fidonet tosser

crimson - A hex-based tactical game

crm114 - The Controllable Regex Mutilator and Spam Filter

cron - management of regular background processing

cron-apt - automatic update of packages using apt-get

cronosii - fast, light-weight and functional GNOME e-mail client

cvm - Credential Validation Modules

cvm-dev - Credential Validation Modules (development files, documentation)

cvm-mysql - Credential Validation Modules (mysql)

cvm-pgsql - Credential Validation Modules (postgresql)

cvs-mailcommit - Send CVS commitments via mail

cvs-syncmail - Notification program for CVS checkins

cvsreport - extract activity reports from a CVS repository

cyrus-admin - CMU Cyrus mail system (administration tool)

cyrus-common - CMU Cyrus mail system (common files)

cyrus-dev - CMU Cyrus mail system (developer files)

cyrus-imapd - CMU Cyrus mail system (IMAP support)

cyrus-news-spool - CMU Cyrus mail system (News spool support)

cyrus-pop3d - CMU Cyrus mail system (POP3 support)

cyrus21-admin - Cyrus mail system (administration tool)

cyrus21-clients - Cyrus mail system (test clients)

cyrus21-common - Cyrus mail system (common files)

cyrus21-dev - Cyrus mail system (developer files)

cyrus21-doc - Cyrus mail system (documentation files)

cyrus21-imapd - Cyrus mail system (IMAP support)

cyrus21-murder - Cyrus mail system (proxies and aggregator)

cyrus21-pop3d - Cyrus mail system (POP3 support)

dcc-client - Distributed Checksum Clearinghouse - client programs

dcc-common - Distributed Checksum Clearinghouse - common files

dcc-milter - Distributed Checksum Clearinghouse - sendmail milter plugin

dcc-server - Distributed Checksum Clearinghouse - server programs

dcl - GNU Enterprise - Double Choco Latte

ddtc - Deal with ddts mails

debbugs - The bug tracking system based on the active Debian BTS

deliver - Local mail delivery agent

develock-el - additional font-lock keywords for the developers on Emacs

devscripts - Scripts to make the life of a Debian Package maintainer easier

dhis-mx-sendmail-engine - Dynamic Host Information System - sendmail MX engine

diffmon - Tool for reporting changes in system configuration.

dnet-progs - DECnet user programs and daemons

doc-debian-fr - Debian Manuals, FAQs and other documents in French

donkey - One Time Password calculator.

dovecot-common - secure mail server that supports mbox and maildir mailboxes

dovecot-imapd - secure IMAP server that supports mbox and maildir mailboxes

dovecot-pop3d - secure POP3 server that supports mbox and maildir mailboxes

dpkg-dev-el - Emacs helpers specific to Debian development

drac - Dynamic Relay Authorization Control (pop-before-smtp)

drac-dev - Dynamic Relay Authorization Control (development files)

dsniff - Various tools to sniff network traffic for cleartext insecurities

ecartis - Fast, Flexible Mailing List Manager

ecartis-cgi - CGI front-end for Ecartis

echolot - Pinger for anonymous remailers such as Mixmaster

ee - An "easy editor" for novices and compuphobics

efax-gtk - front end in Gtk+/Gtkmm for the efax program

egroupware - web-based groupware suite

egroupware-addressbook - eGroupWare addressbook management application

egroupware-bookmarks - eGroupWare bookmark management application

egroupware-calendar - eGroupWare calendar management application

egroupware-comic - eGroupWare comic strip application

egroupware-core - eGroupWare core modules

egroupware-developer-tools - eGroupWare developer tools

egroupware-email - eGroupWare E-mail client application

egroupware-emailadmin - eGroupWare E-mail user administration application

egroupware-etemplate - widget-based template system for eGroupWare

egroupware-felamimail - eGroupWare FeLaMiMail application

egroupware-filemanager - eGroupWare file manager application

egroupware-forum - eGroupWare forum application

egroupware-ftp - eGroupWare FTP application

egroupware-fudforum - eGroupWare FUDforum application

egroupware-headlines - eGroupWare headlines catcher application

egroupware-infolog - eGroupWare infolog application

egroupware-jinn - content management system for eGroupWare

egroupware-ldap - eGroupware LDAP support files

egroupware-manual - eGroupWare manual

egroupware-messenger - eGroupWare messenger application

egroupware-news-admin - eGroupWare news administration interface

egroupware-phpbrain - eGroupWare phpbrain application

egroupware-phpldapadmin - eGroupWare phpLDAPadmin application

egroupware-phpsysinfo - eGroupWare phpSysInfo application

egroupware-polls - eGroupWare polling application

egroupware-projects - eGroupWare projects management application

egroupware-registration - eGroupWare registration application

egroupware-sitemgr - eGroupWare site manager application

egroupware-stocks - eGroupWare stock management application

egroupware-tts - eGroupWare trouble ticket system application

egroupware-wiki - eGroupWare wiki application

elmo - text-based mail-reader supporting SMTP and POP3

elog - Logbook system to manage notes through a Web interface

emacs-goodies-el - Miscellaneous add-ons for Emacs

emacs21 - The GNU Emacs editor

emacs21-nox - The GNU Emacs editor (without X support)

email-reminder - Send event reminders by email

emil - Conversion Filter for Internet Messages

enemies-of-carlotta - Mailing list manager

epiphany-browser - Intuitive GNOME web browser

esmtp - User configurable relay-only MTA

esmtp-run - User configurable relay-only MTA

etpan-ng - console mail user agent based on libEtPan!

exim - An obsolete MTA (Mail Transport Agent), replaced by exim4

exim4-base - support files for all exim MTA (v4) packages

exim4-config - configuration for the exim MTA (v4)

exim4-daemon-heavy - exim MTA (v4) daemon with extended features, including exiscan-acl

exim4-daemon-light - lightweight exim MTA (v4) daemon

exim4-doc-html - documentation for the Exim MTA (v4) in html format

exim4-doc-info - documentation for the Exim MTA (v4) in info format

eximon - X monitor for the obsolete exim 3 MTA, replaced by eximon4

eximon4 - monitor application for the exim MTA (v4) (X11 interface)

exmh - extensible X user interface for MH mail

fakepop - fake pop3 daemon. delivers same messages to all users

fbb - Packet radio mailbox and utilities

fbbdoc - Documentation for fbb, the packet radio mailbox

fcron - cron-like scheduler with extended capabilities

fetchmail - SSL enabled POP3, APOP, IMAP mail gatherer/forwarder

fetchmail-ssl - SSL enabled POP3, APOP, IMAP mail gatherer/forwarder

fetchmailconf - fetchmail configurator

fetchyahoo - Retrieve mail from Yahoo!'s webmail service

fidogate - Gateway Fido <-> Internet

filter - A program that filters local email via forward/pipe

flyspray - lightweight Bug Tracking System (BTS) in PHP

fml - Mailing List Server Package

fortunes-ga - Irish (Gaelige) data files for fortune

freepops - POP3 interface to several webmails

ftpwatch - Notifies you of changes on remote ftp servers

fwanalog - firewall log-file report generator (using analog)

galeon - GNOME web browser for advanced users

galeon-common - GNOME web browser for advanced users

gallery - a web-based photo album written in php

gbuffy - A GTK+-based, XBuffy-like multiple mailbox "biff" program

gcal - Prints calendars

gda-mysql - GDA backend server for MySQL

gda-odbc - GDA backend server for ODBC

gda-postgres - GDA backend server for PostgreSQL

gda2-freetds - FreeTDS backend plugin for GNOME Data Access library for GNOME2

gda2-mysql - MySQL backend plugin for GNOME Data Access library for GNOME2

gda2-odbc - ODBC backend plugin for GNOME Data Access library for GNOME2

gda2-postgres - PostgreSQL backend plugin for GNOME Data Access library for GNOME2

gda2-sqlite - SQLite backend plugin for GNOME Data Access library for GNOME2

gdesklets-data - displays and sensors for gdesklets

getmail - POP3, APOP mail gatherer/forwarder (obsolete)

getmail4 - mail retriever with support for POP3, IMAP4 and SDPS

gforge-theme-starterpack - Collaborative development tool - theme package

git - GNU Interactive Tools, a file browser/viewer and process viewer/killer

gkrellm-mailwatch - GKrellM plugin to watch mailboxes in multiple panels

gmailfs - Use your GMail account as a filesystem

gnarwl - Email autoresponder based on LDAP

gnats - The GNU problem report management system (central database)

gnats-user - The GNU problem report management system (client tools)

gnome - The GNOME Desktop Environment, with extra components

gnome-applets - Various applets for GNOME 2 panel - binaries files

gnome-desktop-environment - The GNOME Desktop Environment

gnome-fifth-toe - The GNOME Fifth Toe applications

gnome-panel - launcher and docking facility for GNOME 2

gnome-pilot-conduits - conduits for gnome-pilot

gnubiff - A mail notification program for GNOME (and others)

gnue-reports - An XML-based output-independent reporting system

gnumail.app - A GNUstep Mail User Agent (clone of the NeXT/Apple's Mail.app)

gnus - A versatile News and mailing list reader for Emacsen.

gnus-bonus-el - Miscellaneous add-ons for Gnus

gotmail - utility to download email from a Hotmail or MSN account

graphviz - rich set of graph drawing tools

grepmail - search mailboxes for mail matching an expression

greylistd - Greylisting daemon for use with Exim 4

grunt - Secure remote execution via UUCP or e-mail using GPG

gtkgrepmail - A gtk front-end to grepmail

gup - let a remote site change their newsgroups subscription

hashcash - postage payment scheme for email based on hash calculations

hf - amateur-radio protocol suite using a soundcard as a modem

horde2 - horde web application suite

hotsmtp - smtp to Hotmail (HTTPmail) gateway

hotway - pop3 to Hotmail (HTTPmail) gateway

hplip - HP Linux Printing and Imaging System (hplip)

htag - A tagline/.signature adder for email, news and FidoNet messages.

htdig - WWW search system for an intranet or small internet

hypermail - Create HTML archives of mailing lists

icewm - wonderful Win95-OS/2-Motif-like window manager

icewm-common - wonderful Win95-OS/2-Motif-like window manager

icewm-experimental - wonderful Win95-OS/2-Motif-like window manager

icewm-gnome - wonderful Win95-OS/2-Motif-like window manager

icewm-lite - wonderful Win95-OS/2-Motif-like window manager

icewm-themes - Theme files for the Ice Window Manager

ifcico - Fidonet Technology transport package

ifgate - Internet to Fidonet gateway

ifile - a text/e-mail/spam filter capable of learning

ifile-gnus-el - a news and mail classifier for the Gnus newsreader

ifmail - Internet to Fidonet gateway

ilohamail - Light weight yet full featured multilingual web-based IMAP/POP3 client

im - mail/news handling commands and Perl modules

imapfilter - filter mail in your IMAP account

imapproxy - IMAP protocol proxy

imp3 - Web Based Mail Program

imp4 - webmail component for horde framework

ingo1 - email filter component for Horde Framework

ipband - daemon for subnet bandwidth monitoring with reporting via email

isdnvbox - ISDN answering machine, client and server

isdnvboxclient - ISDN answering machine, client

isdnvboxserver - ISDN answering machine, server

isoqlog - Mail Transport Agent log analysis program

isync - Synchronize a local maildir with a remote IMAP4 mailbox

ixbiff - notify user when mail arrives by blinking keyboard LEDs

jed - editor for programmers (textmode version)

jitterbug - A cgi-bin tool for problem reporting and tracking

john - An active password cracking tool

junior-internet - Debian Jr. Internet tools

junkfilter - A junk-email filtering program for procmail

kalarm - KDE alarm message and command scheduler

kbiff - KDE mail notification utility

kcheckgmail - KDE systray application to check GMail accounts

keepalived - Failover and monitoring daemon for LVS clusters

kipi-plugins - image manipulation/handling plugins for KIPI aware programs

kmail - KDE Email client

kmailcvt - KDE KMail mail folder converter

knews - Graphical threaded news reader

knotes - KDE sticky notes

kontact - KDE pim application

korn - KDE mail checker

ksig - graphical tool for managing multiple email signatures

ktnef - KDE TNEF viewer

kuvert - A wrapper that encrypts or signs outgoing mail

lambdacore - core database for lambdamoo

lbdb - The little brother's database for the mutt mail reader

lg-issue100 - Issue 100 of the Linux Gazette.

lg-issue101 - Issue 101 of the Linux Gazette.

lg-issue102 - Issue 102 of the Linux Gazette.

lg-issue103 - Issue 103 of the Linux Gazette.

lg-issue104 - Issue 104 of the Linux Gazette.

lg-issue105 - Issue 105 of the Linux Gazette.

lg-issue106 - Issue 106 of the Linux Gazette.

lg-issue107 - Issue 107 of the Linux Gazette.

lg-issue108 - Issue 108 of the Linux Gazette.

lg-issue109 - Issue 109 of the Linux Gazette.

lg-issue110 - Issue 110 of the Linux Gazette.

lg-issue112 - Issue 112 of the Linux Gazette.

lg-issue113 - Issue 113 of the Linux Gazette.

lg-issue13 - Issue 13 of the Linux Gazette.

lg-issue14 - Issue 14 of the Linux Gazette.

lg-issue23 - Issue 23 of the Linux Gazette.

lg-issue34 - Issue 34 of the Linux Gazette.

lg-issue42 - Issue 42 of the Linux Gazette.

lg-issue43 - Issue 43 of the Linux Gazette.

lg-issue45 - Issue 45 of the Linux Gazette.

lg-issue56 - Issue 56 of the Linux Gazette.

lg-issue58 - Issue 58 of the Linux Gazette.

lg-issue60 - Issue 60 of the Linux Gazette.

lg-issue62 - Issue 62 of the Linux Gazette.

lg-issue67 - Issue 67 of the Linux Gazette.

lg-issue72 - Issue 72 of the Linux Gazette.

lg-issue73 - Issue 73 of the Linux Gazette.

lg-issue83 - Issue 83 of the Linux Gazette.

lg-issue86 - Issue 86 of the Linux Gazette.

lg-issue89 - Issue 89 of the Linux Gazette.

lg-issue91 - Issue 91 of the Linux Gazette.

lg-issue92 - Issue 92 of the Linux Gazette.

lg-issue96 - Issue 96 of the Linux Gazette.

lg-issue97 - Issue 97 of the Linux Gazette.

lg-issue98 - Issue 98 of the Linux Gazette.

lg-issue99 - Issue 99 of the Linux Gazette.

libaiksaurus-data - an English-language thesaurus (data)

libaiksaurus-dev - an English-language thesaurus (development)

libaiksaurus0c102 - an English-language thesaurus (development)

libbuffy-dev - Base functions for building mailbox summary applications

libc-client-dev - UW c-client library for mail protocols

libc-client2002edebian - UW c-client library for mail protocols

libcgi-extratags-perl - Useful Extensions for the CGI Module

libcompfaceg1 - Compress/decompress images for mailheaders, libc6 runtime

libcompfaceg1-dev - Compress/decompress images for mailheaders, libc6 devel

libconvert-binhex-perl - Perl5 module for extracting data from macintosh BinHex files

libconvert-tnef-perl - Perl module to read TNEF files

libconvert-uulib-perl - Perl interface to the uulib library (a.k.a. uudeview/uuenview)

libcyrus-imap-perl21 - Interface to Cyrus imap client imclient library

libebook-dev - Client library for evolution address books (development files)

libebook8 - Client library for evolution address books

libecal-dev - Client library for evolution calendars (development files)

libecal6 - Client library for evolution calendars

libedata-book-dev - Backend library for evolution address books (development files)

libedata-book1 - Backend library for evolution address books

libedata-cal-dev - Backend library for evolution calendars (development files)

libedata-cal5 - Backend library for evolution calendars

libegroupwise-dev - Development files for libegroupwise

libegroupwise6 - Client library for accessing groupwise POA through SOAP interface

libemail-abstract-perl - library that presents unified interface to mail representations

libemail-find-perl - Perl module to find RFC 822 email addresses in arbitrary text

libemail-foldertype-perl - Determine the type of a mail folder

libemail-simple-perl - Simple parsing of RFC2822 message format and headers

libemail-valid-perl - Check validity of Internet email addresses

libesmtp-dev - LibESMTP SMTP client library development files

libesmtp5 - LibESMTP SMTP client library

libetpan-dev - mail handling library - development files

libetpan-doc - mail handling library - API documentation

libetpan1 - mail handling library

libfile-sync-perl - Perl interface to sync() and fsync()

libgda-common - GNOME Data Access library -- common files

libgda-dev - GNOME Data Access library -- development files

libgda-doc - GNOME Data Access library -- documentation files

libgda0 - GNOME Data Access library -- runtime libraries

libgda2-3 - GNOME Data Access library for GNOME2

libgda2-3-dbg - GDA2 library and debugging symbols

libgda2-common - Common files for GNOME Data Access library for GNOME2

libgda2-dev - Development files for GNOME Data Access library for GNOME2

libgda2-doc - Documentation files for GNOME Data Access library for GNOME2

libgda2-ruby - GDA bindings for the Ruby language

libgmime2 - MIME library

libgmime2-dev - MIME library - development files

libgmime2.1 - MIME library, unstable version

libgmime2.1-dev - MIME library, unstable version - development files

libgnumail-java - free implementation of the javamail API

libjconv-bin - charset conversion library - binaries

libjconv-dev - charset conversion library - development

libjconv2 - charset conversion library

libkpimidentities1 - KDE PIM user identity information library

libksieve0 - KDE mail/news message filtering library

libksieve0-dev - KDE mail/news message filtering library [development]

liblog4j1.2-java - Logging library for java

libmacrosystem-dev - Text file template system for C++

libmacrosystem0c102 - Text file template system for C++

libmail-audit-perl - Perl library for creating easy mail filters

libmail-box-perl - Manage a message-folder

libmail-bulkmail-perl - Platform independent mailing list module

libmail-imapclient-perl - a perl library for manipulating IMAP mail stores

libmail-listdetector-perl - Library for detecting mailing list messages

libmail-mbox-messageparser-perl - fast and simple mbox folder reader for perl

libmail-mboxparser-perl - Perl5 module for fast, object-oriented UNIX mailbox reading

libmail-milter-perl - Perl extension modules for mail filtering via milter

libmail-pop3client-perl - POP3 client module for perl

libmail-sender-perl - Perl Module for sending mails with attachments

libmail-sendmail-perl - Send email from a perl script

libmail-spf-query-perl - Query SPF (Sender Permitted From) to validate mail senders

libmail-srs-perl - interface to Sender Rewriting Scheme

libmail-verify-perl - Utility to verify an email address

libmail-verp-perl - Variable Envelope Return Paths (VERP) address encoder/decoder

libmailtools-perl - Manipulate email in perl programs

libmailutils0 - GNU Mail abstraction library

libmailutils0-dev - Development files for GNU mailutils

libmilter-dev - Sendmail Mail Filter API (Milter)

libmilter0 - Sendmail Mail Filter API (Milter)

libmime-explode-perl - perl MIME::Explode - Perl extension for explode MIME messages

libmime-lite-perl - Perl5 module for convenient generation of MIME messages

libmodule-versions-report-perl - Report versions of all modules in memory

libnet-server-mail-perl - Class to easily create a mail server

libnora-ruby1.6 - Web Application Library for ruby

libnora-ruby1.8 - Web Application Library for ruby

libpalm-perl - Perl 5 modules for manipulating pdb and prc database files

libpam-dotfile - A PAM module which allows users to have more than one password

librfilter-ruby1.6 - A mail filtering library for Ruby 1.6

librfilter-ruby1.8 - A mail filtering library for Ruby 1.8

librmail-ruby-doc - lightweight mail library for Ruby (documentation)

librmail-ruby1.6 - lightweight mail library for Ruby 1.6

librmail-ruby1.8 - lightweight mail library for Ruby 1.8

libroxen-cloakingdevice - Mailto mutilation module for the Roxen Challenger web server

libroxen-imho - Web-based e-mail module for Roxen (using IMAP)

libroxen-mail - Mail presentation module for the Roxen Challenger web server

libroxen-mailcloak - Mail cloak module for the Roxen Challenger web server

libroxen-mailform - Form to Mail module for the Roxen Challenger web server

libroxen-mailit - Mail sending module for the Roxen Challenger web server

libroxen-popdrop - POP3 module for the Roxen Challenger web server

libroxen-webmail - Webmail module for the Roxen Challenger web server

libsendmail-milter-perl - Interface to Sendmail's Mail Filter API

libsendmail-pmilter-perl - A Perl implementation of the Sendmail Milter protocol

libspf2-0 - Sender Policy Framework library, written in C

libspf2-dev - Header and development libraries for libspf2

libsrs2-0 - SRS email address rewriting engine

libsrs2-dev - Development tools for the libsrs2

libsylpheed-claws-dev - Development files to build plugins for Sylpheed-Claws

libtext-quoted-perl - Extract the structure of a quoted mail message

libtmail-ruby-doc - Documentation about TMail

libtmail-ruby1.6 - Mail class library for Ruby 1.6

libtmail-ruby1.8 - Mail class library for Ruby 1.8

libuptimed - Library for uptimed

libuptimed-dev - Development files for uptimed

libwvstreams4.0-extras - C++ network libraries for rapid application development

libwww-cnic-perl - CentralNic Perl toolkit

lineak-kdeplugins - LinEAK KDE plugins

linkchecker - check websites and HTML documents for broken links

linpac - terminal for packet radio with mail client

lire - full-featured log analyzer and report generator

listadmin - command line mailman moderator queue manipulation

lists-archives - Web archive for mailing lists

lockfile-progs - Programs for locking and unlocking files and mailboxes

log2mail - Daemon watching logfiles and mailing lines matching patterns

logcheck - Mails anomalies in the system logfiles to the administrator

logrotate - Log rotation utility

logwatch - log analyser with nice output written in Perl

lsdb - The Lovely Sister Database (email rolodex) for Emacs

lsmbox - List number of total/unread messages for mailboxes

lurker - Archive tool for mailing lists with search engine

lxr-cvs - A general hypertext cross-referencing tool

mail-audit-tools - Programs derived from the Mail::Audit package

mail-expire - Utility to extract outdated messages from mbox files

mail-notification - mail notification in system tray

mailagent - An automatic mail-processing tool and filter.

mailcheck - Check multiple mailboxes/maildirs for mail

mailcrypt - An Emacs interface to the GNU Privacy Guard

maildir-bulletin - Deliver bulletins directly to the users' Maildir.

maildir-filter - Simple program to filter messages into Maildir folders from dot-qmail

maildirsync - simple and efficient Maildir synchronisation utility

mailfilter - A program that filters your incoming e-mail to help remove spam

mailfront - mail server network protocol front-ends

mailgraph - Mail statistics RRDtool frontend for Postfix

mailleds - Blink the keyboard-LEDs for incoming mail

mailliststat - Displays statistics about mbox files

mailman - Powerful, web-based mailing list manager

mailping - monitor email service availability and functioning

mailreader - Simple, but powerful WWW mail reader system

mailscanner - email virus scanner and spam tagger

mailsync - Synchronize IMAP mailboxes

mailto - WWW Forms to Mail Gateway

mailutils - GNU mailutils utilities for handling mail

mailutils-comsatd - GNU mailutils-based comsatd daemon

mailutils-doc - Documentation for GNU mailutils

mailutils-imap4d - GNU mailutils-based IMAP4 Daemon

mailutils-mh - GNU mailutils-based MH utilities

mailutils-pop3d - GNU mailutils-based POP3 Daemon

mairix - indexes and searches email in locally stored email

manued-el - Minor mode for manued proofreading method

masqmail - A mailer for hosts without permanent internet connection

mb2md - Converting Mbox mailboxes to Maildir format

mbot - A multi purpose mail robot

mboxcheck - MBOX scan utility

mboxcheck-applet - A GNOME2 applet to check your mboxes

mboxgrep - Grep through mailboxes

melon - Mail notifier with configurable icons, xbiff replacement

messagewall - An SMTP proxy daemon, designed to help keep out unwanted email

metamail - implementation of MIME

mew - mail reader supporting PGP/MIME for Emacs

mew-beta - mail reader supporting PGP/MIME for Emacs (development version)

mew-beta-bin - external commands for Mew (development version)

mew-bin - external commands for Mew

mgetty-voice - Voicemail handler for mgetty

mgt - a game record display/editor for the oriental game of go

mh-book - MH & nmh: Email for Users & Programmers online book

mh-e - Emacs interface to the MH mail system

mhc - Message Harmonized Calendaring system

mhonarc - Mail to HTML converter

mime-construct - construct/send MIME messages from the command line

mimedefang - Electronic mail filter program for sendmail 8.12+

mimefilter - Strips some unwanted MIME parts out of a MIME message.

minimalist - a MINImalist MAiling LIST manager

miscfiles - Dictionaries and other interesting files.

mixmaster - Anonymous remailer client and server

mlmmj - mail server independent mailing list manager

mlock - Mailbox locking program from UW

mon - monitor hosts/services/whatever and alert about problems

monit - A utility for monitoring and managing daemons or similar programs

moomps - Modular Object Oriented Multi-Purpose Service

mozilla-calendar - Todo organizer,calendar and reminder,integrated with Mozilla suite

mozilla-enigmail - Enigmail - GPG support for Mozilla MailNews

mozilla-mailnews - The Mozilla Internet application suite - mail and news support

mozilla-psm - The Mozilla Internet application suite - Personal Security Manager (PSM)

mozilla-thunderbird - Mozilla Thunderbird standalone mail client

mozilla-thunderbird-enigmail - Enigmail - GPG support for Mozilla Thunderbird

mozilla-thunderbird-offline - mozilla thunderbird offline extension

mp - pretty-printer for email messages and other text files

mpack - tools for encoding/decoding MIME messages

mrtg - multi router traffic grapher

msmtp - light SMTP client with support for server profiles

multimail - Offline reader for Blue Wave, QWK, OMEN and SOUP

mutt - Text-based mailreader supporting MIME, GPG, PGP and threading

muttprint - Pretty printing of mails

muttprint-manual - Manual for muttprint

muttprofile - a utility to choose profiles in Mutt

nagios-common - A host/service/network monitoring and management system

nagios-mysql - A host/service/network monitoring and management system

nagios-pgsql - A host/service/network monitoring and management system

nagios-plugins - Plugins for the nagios network monitoring and management system

nagios-text - A host/service/network monitoring and management system

nail - feature-rich BSD mail(1)

nautilus-sendto - integrates Evolution and Gaim into the Nautilus file manager

newmail - Biff like tool for the terminal

ninpaths - Paths Survey reporting program

nmh - A set of electronic mail handling programs

nms-formmail - Send emails from web forms

noffle - offline news server

nomarch - Unpacks .ARC and .ARK MS-DOS archives

nsca - Nagios service monitor agent

nullmailer - simple relay-only mail transport agent

offlineimap - IMAP/Maildir synchronization and reader support

openoffice.org-debian-files - Debian specific parts of OpenOffice.org

otrs - Open Ticket Request System

otrs-doc-de - Open Ticket Request System - German documentation

otrs-doc-en - Open Ticket Request System - English documentation

p3scan - transparent POP3-proxy with virus- and spam-scanning

pantomime-dev - Objective-C library for mail handling

pantomime1 - Objective-C library for mail handling (development files)

par - Paragraph reformatter

php-auth - PHP PEAR modules for creating an authentication system

php-mail-mime - PHP PEAR module for creating and decoding MIME messages

phpgroupware - web based groupware system written in PHP

phpgroupware-addressbook - phpGroupWare addressbook management module

phpgroupware-admin - phpGroupWare administration module

phpgroupware-bookmarks - phpGroupWare bookmark management module

phpgroupware-calendar - phpGroupWare calendar management module

phpgroupware-chat - phpGroupWare chat module

phpgroupware-comic - phpGroupWare comic strip parser module

phpgroupware-core - empty transitional package for phpGroupWare

phpgroupware-developer-tools - phpGroupWare developer tools

phpgroupware-dj - phpGroupWare mp3 database interface module

phpgroupware-eldaptir - phpGroupWare LDAP tree editor module

phpgroupware-email - phpGroupWare E-Mail client module

phpgroupware-etemplate - phpGroupWare etemplate module

phpgroupware-felamimail - phpGroupWare felamimail (Squirrelmail) module

phpgroupware-filemanager - phpGroupWare filemanager module

phpgroupware-folders - phpGroupWare folders module

phpgroupware-forum - phpGroupWare forum module

phpgroupware-ftp - phpGroupWare ftp module

phpgroupware-fudforum - phpGroupWare fudforum module

phpgroupware-headlines - phpGroupWare headlines catcher module

phpgroupware-hr - phpGroupWare human resource management module

phpgroupware-img - phpGroupWare image editor module

phpgroupware-infolog - phpGroupWare infolog applcation

phpgroupware-manual - phpGroupWare on-line manual module

phpgroupware-messenger - phpGroupWare messenger module

phpgroupware-news-admin - phpGroupWare news administration interface

phpgroupware-nntp - phpGroupWare newsgroup reader module

phpgroupware-notes - phpGroupWare notes management module

phpgroupware-phonelog - phpGroupWare phone logging module

phpgroupware-phpbrain - phpGroupWare phpbrain module

phpgroupware-phpgwapi - library of common phpGroupWare functions

phpgroupware-phpsysinfo - phpGroupWare phpSysInfo module

phpgroupware-polls - phpGroupWare polling module

phpgroupware-preferences - phpGroupWare preferences management module

phpgroupware-projects - phpGroupWare projects management module

phpgroupware-qmailldap - phpGroupWare qmailldap module

phpgroupware-registration - phpGroupWare registration module

phpgroupware-setup - phpGroupWare setup III module

phpgroupware-sitemgr - phpGroupWare web content manager

phpgroupware-skel - phpGroupWare skeleton module

phpgroupware-soap - phpGroupWare SOAP module

phpgroupware-stocks - phpGroupWare stock management module

phpgroupware-todo - phpGroupWare todo list management module

phpgroupware-tts - phpGroupWare tts module

phpgroupware-wiki - phpGroupWare wiki module

phpgroupware-xmlrpc - phpGroupWare XMLRPC module

pinentry-curses - curses-based PIN or pass-phrase entry dialog for GnuPG

pinentry-gtk - GTK+-based PIN or pass-phrase entry dialog for GnuPG

pinentry-gtk2 - GTK+-2-based PIN or pass-phrase entry dialog for GnuPG

pinentry-qt - Qt-based PIN or pass-phrase entry dialog for GnuPG

pop-before-smtp - watch log for POP/IMAP auth, notify MTA to allow relay

pop3browser - Allows to check a pop3 mailbox before downloading any mail

popfile - email classification tool

poppassd - password change server for Eudora and NUPOP

popularity-contest - Vote for your favourite packages automatically

post-el - emacs major mode for editing mail

postal - SMTP benchmark - the mad postman.

postfix-dev - Postfix loadable modules development environment

postfix-doc - Postfix documentation

postfix-ldap - LDAP map support for Postfix

postfix-pcre - PCRE map support for Postfix

postfix-pgsql - PGSQL map support for Postfix

postfix-tls - TLS and SASL support for Postfix

postgrey - greylisting implementation for Postfix

postman - High performace web based IMAP and NNTP client

postmark - File system benchmark from NetApp

pppstatus - console-based PPP status monitor

procmail - Versatile e-mail processor

procmail-lib - A library of useful procmail recipes.

procmeter3 - graphical system status monitor

prom-mew - procmail reader for Mew

pronto - highly modularized GTK+ mail client written in Perl

proxychains - Proxy Chains - redirect connections through proxy servers

proxycheck - checks existence of open proxy

psad - The Port Scan Attack Detector

pyca - Certification Authority written in python

pycmail - mail sorter written in python

pyg - Python Mail <-> News Gateway

python - An interactive high-level object-oriented language (default version)

python-buffy - Python wrapper for the libbuffy library

python-libgmail - Python bindings to access Gmail accounts

python2.1-email - Python library for managing email messages

python2.2 - An interactive high-level object-oriented language (version 2.2)

python2.2-cheetah - text-based template engine and Python code generator

python2.3-cheetah - text-based template engine and Python code generator

python2.4-cheetah - text-based template engine and Python code generator

quickml - Very-easy-to-use mailing list system

ragel - compiles finite state machines into c/c++ code

rawdog - RSS Aggregator Without Delusions Of Grandeur

razor - spam-catcher using a collaborative filtering network

rblcheck - Tool to Query RBL Servers

rdeliver - A fully functioning mail filter with RubyFilter

re - Russian Anywhere -- Russian text converter

readpst - Converts Outlook PST files to mbox and others

remembrance-agent - Emacs mode to help find relevant texts

renattach - Rename attachments on the fly

request-tracker3 - Extensible trouble-ticket tracking system

request-tracker3.4 - Extensible trouble-ticket tracking system

retchmail - REALLY Fast POP3 Retriever

rmail - MTA->UUCP remote mail handler

roundup - an issue-tracking system

rplay - A fake transitional package.

rplay-contrib - Contributed binaries for the rplay network audio system.

rss2email - receive RSS feeds by email

rt3-clients - Mail gateway and command-line interface to request-tracker3

rt3.4-clients - Mail gateway and command-line interface to request-tracker3.4

rtai - real time application interface

rtai-doc - real time application interface (documentation)

rtai-source - real time application interface (module source)

rubrica - An addressbook for the GNOME desktop

rubyfilter-doc - A mail filtering library for Ruby (documentation)

sa-exim - Use SpamAssassin at SMTP time with the Exim v4 MTA

safecat - safely copy stdin to a file

samhain - Data integrity and host intrusion alert system

saoimage - A utility for displaying and processing astronomical images

sauce - SMTP defence software against spam

scalemail - Scalable virtual mail domain system built on Postfix and LDAP

scandetd - Portscan detector for Linux.

scmail - a mail filter written in Scheme

select-xface - utility for selecting X-Face on Emacsen

sendmail - powerful, efficient, and scalable Mail Transport Agent

sendmail-base - powerful, efficient, and scalable Mail Transport Agent

sendmail-bin - powerful, efficient, and scalable Mail Transport Agent

sendmail-cf - powerful, efficient, and scalable Mail Transport Agent

sendmail-doc - powerful, efficient, and scalable Mail Transport Agent

sendpage-client - An easy-to-use Unix tool for sending pages

sendpage-common - An easy-to-use Unix tool for sending pages

sendpage-server - An easy-to-use Unix tool for sending pages

sendxmpp - commandline XMPP (jabber) utility

sensible-mda - Mail Delivery Agent wrapper

sgrep - tool to search a file for structured pattern

shorlfilter - Text filter to shorten long URLs using online redirection database

signing-party - Scripts useful for keysigning parties

smartlist - Versatile and Intelligent List Processor

smtp-refuser - Simple spam-block with refusal message

smtpd - Mail proxy for firewalls with anti-spam and anti-relay features

smtpfeed - SMTP feed -- SMTP Fast Exploding External Deliver for Sendmail

solid-pop3d - POP3 server supporting Maildir, PAM, vhosting

sork-forwards - Tool to set autoforward in horde

sork-vacation - Manage vacation notices in horde

sortmail - a simple mail sorter

spamass-milter - sendmail milter for filtering mail through spamassassin

spambayes - Python-based spam filter using statistical analysis

spamoracle - A statistical analysis spam filter based on Bayes' formula

spamoracle-byte - A statistical analysis spam filter based on Bayes' formula

spampd - spamassassin based SMTP/LMTP proxy daemon

spamprobe - C++ Bayesian spam filter

spellutils - Utilities to spell-check selectively

spfqtool - command-line SPF query tool

splitdigest - split mailinglist digests

sql-ledger - A web based double-entry accounting program

sqwebmail - Courier Mail Server - Webmail server

sqwebmail-de - German translations for the SqWebMail webmail service

ssmtp - extremely simple MTA to get mail off the system to a mail hub

stone - TCP/IP packet repeater in the application layer.

sugarplum - an automated and intelligent spam trap/cache-poisoner

swaks - SMTP command-line test tool

swatch - Log file viewer with regexp matching, highlighting, & hooks

swish++ - Simple Document Indexing System for Humans: C++ version

sylpheed - Light weight e-mail client with GTK+

sylpheed-claws - Bleeding edge version of the Sylpheed mail client

sylpheed-claws-clamav - Clam AntiVirus plugin for Sylpheed Claws

sylpheed-claws-dillo-viewer - HTML viewer plugin for Sylpheed Claws using Dillo

sylpheed-claws-ghostscript-viewer - PostScript/PDF viewer plugin for the Sylpheed Claws mail client

sylpheed-claws-image-viewer - Image viewer plugin for Sylpheed Claws

sylpheed-claws-maildir-plugin - Maildir++ support plugin for the Sylpheed Claws mail client

sylpheed-claws-plugins - Various plugins for the Sylpheed Claws mail client

sylpheed-claws-scripts - Helper scripts for Sylpheed and Sylpheed Claws

sylpheed-claws-spamassassin - SpamAssassin plugin for Sylpheed Claws

sylpheed-claws-themes - Pixmap icon themes for the Sylpheed Claws mailer

sylpheed-claws-trayicon - Notification area plugin for Sylpheed Claws

sylpheed-doc - Light weight e-mail client with GTK+ (documentation)

sylpheed-i18n - Locale data for Sylpheed (i18n support)

sympa - Modern mailing list manager

systraq - monitor your system and warn when system files change

t-prot - display filter for RFC822 messages

teapop - Powerful and flexible RFC-compliant POP3 server

teapop-ldap - Powerful and flexible RFC-compliant POP3 server

teapop-mysql - Powerful and flexible RFC-compliant POP3 server

teapop-pgsql - Powerful and flexible RFC-compliant POP3 server

textdraw - Tool to draw/modify/move geometric figures & text for ASCII art

tkrat - Tk based MUA

toursst - RSS channel news items where you want them

truc - transfer big files through e-mail

turqstat - Fidonet and Usenet statistics program

tutos - The Ultimate Team Organisation Sofware

tutos2 - The Ultimate Team Organization Software

twig - The Web Information Gateway

twisted-quotes - Quotes from the Twisted development team

txt2regex - A Regular Expression "wizard", all written with bash2 builtins

uptimed - Utility to track your highest uptimes

uqwk - Offline mail and news package creator (NNTP version)

uqwk-spool - Offline mail and news package creator (spool version)

urlview - Extracts URLs from text

userinfo - display informations about a local user

usermin - a web interface for user tasks

usermin-fetchmail - A fetchmail module for the usermin web-based administration tool

usermin-forward - a .forward module for the usermin web-based administration tool

usermin-mailbox - a mailbox module for the usermin web-based administration tool

usermin-procmail - a procmail module for the usermin web-based administration tool

usermin-schedule - schedule sending emails with the usermin web-based admin tool

usermin-spamassassin - spamassassin module for the usermin web-based administration tool

uucp - Unix to Unix Copy Program

uw-imapd - remote mail folder access server

uw-mailutils - C-client support programs from UW

vacation - email autoresponder

vbox3 - voice response system for isdn4linux

vm - A mail user agent for Emacs.

vrfy - Verify electronic mail addresses

w3-el-e21 - Web browser for GNU Emacs 21

w3c-dtd-xhtml - W3C eXtensible HyperText Markup Language (XHTML) DTD

w3m - WWW browsable pager with excellent tables/frames support

webmin-exim - exim mail server control module for webmin

webmin-fetchmail - fetchmail mail retrieval module for webmin

webmin-mailboxes - user mail reading module for webmin

webmin-postfix - postfix control module for webmin

webmin-procmail - procmail module for webmin

webmin-sendmail - sendmail control module for webmin

webmin-spamassassin - spamassassin control module for webmin

webmin-vgetty - vgetty control module for webmin

websec - Web Secretary - Web page monitoring software

websieve - Web based Cyrus IMAP user admin client

whereami - Automatically reconfigure your (laptop) system for a new location

windows-el - Window manager for GNU Emacs

wl - Yet Another Message Interface on Emacsen

wl-beta - Yet Another Message Interface on Emacsen (developing version)

wmail - WindowMaker docklet watching your inbox

wmbiff - A dockable app that displays information about mailboxes

wmf - Web Mail Folder

wmfishtime - Dockable clock app for WMaker, BlackBox, E, SawFish etc

wmmail - A mail notification program designed for WindowMaker

wmmaiload - dockapp to monitor mails in one or more mail boxes

wv - Convert and preview Microsoft Word documents

xboard - An X Window System Chess Board.

xbuffy - monitor mailboxes and/or newsgroups

xemacs21 - highly customizable text editor

xemacs21-bin - highly customizable text editor -- support binaries

xemacs21-gnome-mule - highly customizable text editor -- Mule binary

xemacs21-gnome-mule-canna-wnn - highly customizable text editor -- Mule binary compiled with Canna and Wnn

xemacs21-gnome-nomule - highly customizable text editor -- Non-mule binary

xemacs21-mule - highly customizable text editor -- Mule binary

xemacs21-mule-canna-wnn - highly customizable text editor -- Mule binary compiled with Canna and Wnn

xemacs21-nomule - highly customizable text editor -- Non-mule binary

xemacs21-support - highly customizable text editor -- architecture independent support files

xemacs21-supportel - highly customizable text editor -- non-required library files

xfaces - Displays an image for each piece of mail in your mailbox

xfingerd - BSD-like finger daemon with qmail support

xfmail - Mail reader using a nice XForms GUI

xgammon - Implementation of backgammon under X

xjed - editor for programmers (x11 version)

xlassie - Dockable mail notifier w/ message count & POP3/APOP/IMAP support

xlbiff - X Literate Biff. Displays From and Subject lines of your new mail

xmail - advanced, fast and reliable ESMTP/POP3 mail server

xmail-doc - documentation for xmail

xmailbox - A version of xbiff with animation and sound effects

xturqstat - Fidonet and Usenet statistics program for X

yahoo2mbox - Retrieve and store Yahoo! Groups messages

zed - Powerful, multipurpose, configurable text editor

zh-autoconvert - Chinese HZ/GB/BIG5/UNI/UTF7/UTF8 encodings auto-converter

autorespond - email autoresponder for qmail

courier-authvchkpw - authvchkpw module for courier-authdaemon

ezmlm-idx - easy-to-use high-speed mailing list manager for qmail

ezmlm-src - easy-to-use high-speed mailing list manager for qmail (source)

clamav-daemon - antivirus scanner daemon

clamav-docs - documentation package for clamav, an anti-virus utility for Unix

clamav-milter - antivirus scanner for sendmail

clamav-testfiles - use these files to test that your Antivirus program works

libclamav-dev - clam Antivirus library development files

libclamav2 - virus scanner library

qmail - Secure, reliable, efficient, simple mail transport system

qmailadmin - web interface for managing qmail with virtual domains

libvpopmail-dev - vpopmail development files

libvpopmail-freecdb - vpopmail freecdb plugin

libvpopmail-lmysql - vpopmail mysql plugin

libvpopmail-mysql - vpopmail mysql plugin

libvpopmail1 - vpopmail libraries

vpopmail-bin - vpopmail binaries

vpopmail-doc - vpopmail documentation

vqadmin - web based control panel for vpopmail

ucspi-tcp - tools for building TCP client-server applications.

ucspi-tcp-src - Source only package for building ucspi-tcp binary package

asterisk-web-vmail - web based (GCI) voice mail interface for asterisk

evolution - The groupware suite

gforge - Collaborative development tool - meta-package

gforge-common - Collaborative development tool - shared files

gforge-cvs - Collaborative development tool - CVS management

gforge-db-postgresql - Collaborative development tool - database (using PostgreSQL)

gforge-dns-bind9 - Collaborative development tool - DNS management (using Bind9)

gforge-ftp-proftpd - Collaborative development tool - FTP management (using ProFTPd)

gforge-ldap-openldap - Collaborative development tool - LDAP directory (using OpenLDAP)

gforge-lists-mailman - Collaborative development tool - mailing-lists (using Mailman)

gforge-mta-exim - Collaborative development tool - mail tools (using Exim)

gforge-mta-exim4 - Collaborative development tool - mail tools (using Exim 4)

gforge-mta-postfix - Collaborative development tool - mail tools (using Postfix)

gforge-shell-ldap - Collaborative development tool - shell accounts (using LDAP)

gforge-web-apache - Collaborative development tool - web part (using Apache)

horde3 - horde web application framework

openssl - Secure Socket Layer (SSL) binary and related cryptographic tools

perdition - POP3 and IMAP4 Proxy server

quagga - unoff. successor of the Zebra BGP/OSPF/RIP routing daemon

xbase-clients - miscellaneous X clients

xmh - X interface to the MH mail system

zoph - Web based digital image presentation and management system

squirrelmail - Webmail for nuts

sharutils - shar, unshar, uuencode, uudecode

maildrop - mail delivery agent with filtering abilities

qmail-uids-gids - uids and gids for the Debian var-qmail installation

sanitizer - The Anomy Mail Sanitizer - an email virus scanner

clamav - antivirus scanner for Unix

doc-debian - Debian Project documentation, Debian FAQ and other documents

mailx - A simple mail user agent

libclamav1 - virus scanner library

postfix - A high-performance mail transport agent

squirrelmail-locales - Translations for the SquirrelMail Webmail package

clamav-freshclam - downloads clamav virus databases from the Internet

clamav-base - base package for clamav, an anti-virus utility for Unix

spamassassin - Perl-based spam filter using text analysis

reportbug - reports bugs in the Debian distribution

postfix-mysql - MYSQL map support for Postfix

amavisd-new - Interface between MTA and virus scanner/content filters

mime-support - MIME files 'mime.types' & 'mailcap', and support programs

spamc - Client for SpamAssassin spam filtering daemon

acidlab-mysql - Analysis Console for Intrusion Databases for MySQL

alamin-mysql - Alamin GSM SMS Gateway mysql interface

audiolink - makes managing and searching for music easier

backupninja - lightweight, extensible meta-backup system

bacula-director-mysql - Network backup, recovery and verification (Director daemon)

bacula-server - Network backup, recovery and verification (Server meta-package)

cacti - Frontend to rrdtool for monitoring systems and services

cl-sql-mysql - CLSQL database backend, MySQL

cl-sql-tests - Testing suite for CLSQL

courier-authmysql - Courier Mail Server - MySQL authentication

courier-webadmin - Courier Mail Server - Web-based administration frontend

cvm-mysql - Credential Validation Modules (mysql)

dacode - Powerful and full-featured news engine written in PHP

dbengine - A plug 'n play Web interface for mySQL and PostgreSQL

dbf2mysql - xBase <--> MySQL

dbishell - Interactive SQL shell with readline support

digitaldj - An SQL based mp3 player front-end

dpsyco-mysql - Automate administration of access to mysql

eskuel - A pretty PHP administration tool for MySQL databases

exim4-daemon-heavy - exim MTA (v4) daemon with extended features, including exiscan-acl

fibusql - Web based double-entry accounting

fp-units-db - Free Pascal -- database libraries units

freeradius-mysql - MySQL module for FreeRADIUS server

gda-mysql - GDA backend server for MySQL

gda2-mysql - MySQL backend plugin for GNOME Data Access library for GNOME2

gnade-dev - Develoment files for the GNat Ada Database Environment

gnade-doc - Documentation files for the GNat Ada Database Environment

gnokii-smsd-mysql - SMSD plugin for the MySQL RDBMS

gnue-forms-wxgtk - An XML-based forms painter

guile-simplesql - SQL library for Guile

htcheck - Utility for checking web site for dead/external links

htcheck-php - Simple php interface to database generated by ht://Check

ilohamail - Light weight yet full featured multilingual web-based IMAP/POP3 client

jffnms - web-based Network Management System (NMS) for IP networks

jsboard - A web-based news/discussion system

kbarcode - A KDE Barcode Creation And Printing Application

kexi-mysql-driver - kexi MySQL driver

lg-issue108 - Issue 108 of the Linux Gazette.

lg-issue110 - Issue 110 of the Linux Gazette.

libapache-mod-acct-mysql - Accounting module for Apache, mysql version

libclass-dbi-loader-perl - Dynamic definition of Class::DBI sub classes.

libclass-dbi-perl - A convenient abstraction layer to a database

libdbd-maxdb-perl - Perl interface to the MaxDB database system

libdbd-mysql - MySQL database server driver for libdbi

libdbd-mysql-ruby - Ruby/DBI driver for MySQL

libdbd-mysql-ruby1.6 - Ruby/DBI MySQL driver for Ruby 1.6

libdbd-mysql-ruby1.8 - Ruby/DBI MySQL driver for Ruby 1.8

libdbd-sqlite2-perl - Perl DBI driver with a self-contained RDBMS (SQLite2 version)

libdbd-sqlite3-perl - Perl DBI driver with a self-contained RDBMS

libdbix-datasource-perl - Database-independent create and drop functions

libdbix-dbschema-perl - Database-independent schema objects

libdbix-easy-perl - Easy to Use DBI Interface

libghc6-hsql-dev - Multi-Database Interface System for Haskell

libgnademysql1 - MySQL specific runtime library for GNADE

libgnadeodbc1 - Runtime library for the GNat Ada Database Environment

libgnadepostgresql1 - PostgresSQL specific runtime library for GNADE

libgnadesqlite1 - SQLite specific runtime library for GNADE

libgql-driver-0.5-mysql - Generic C++ SQL Library - MySQL driver

libhk-classes-mysql - MySQL driver plugin for libhk-classes

libmyodbc - the MySQL ODBC driver

libmysql-java - Java database (JDBC) driver for MySQL

libmysql-ocaml - OCaml bindings for MySql

libmysql-ocaml-dev - OCaml bindings for MySql

libmysql-ruby - MySQL module for Ruby

libmysql-ruby1.6 - MySQL module for Ruby 1.6

libmysql-ruby1.8 - MySQL module for Ruby 1.8

libmysqlclient10 - LGPL-licensed client library for MySQL databases

libmysqlclient10-dev - LGPL-licensed client development files for MySQL databases

libmysqlclient12 - mysql database client library

libmysqlclient12-dev - mysql database development files

libnss-mysql - NSS library for MySQL

libnss-mysql-bg - NSS module for using MySQL as a naming service

libpam-mysql - PAM module allowing authentication from a MySQL server

libphp-adodb - The 'adodb' database abstraction layer for php

libqt3c102-mt-mysql - MySQL database driver for Qt3 (Threaded)

libqt3c102-mysql - MySQL database driver for Qt3

libsasl2-modules-sql - Pluggable Authentication Modules for SASL

libsqldbc7.5.00 - SQLDB interface libraries for the MaxDB database system

libsqldbc7.5.00-dev - Development package for the SQLDBC interface to the MaxDB database system

libsqlod7.5.00 - ODBC interface libraries for the MaxDB database system

libsqlod7.5.00-dev - Development package for the ODBC interface to the MaxDB database system

libsqlplus-dev - Mysql++ library (development)

libsqlplus1 - Mysql++ library

libsqlxx-dev - C++ classes for database access via ODBC

libsqlxx2.3c102 - C++ classes for database access via ODBC

libtext-querysql-perl - Text-Query-SQL provides query builders for SQL databases

libwww-dev - The W3C WWW library - development files

libwww-doc - The W3C WWW library - documentation

libwww-ssl-dev - The W3C WWW library - development files (SSL support)

libwww-ssl0 - The W3C-WWW library (SSL support)

libwww0 - The W3C WWW library

linesrv-mysql - A server to remotely control the internet connection

mantis - web-based bug tracking system

maxdb-dbanalyzer - A performance monitoring tool for MaxDB databases

maxdb-dbmcli - The MaxDB database manager command line interface

maxdb-loadercli - A load/unload tool for MaxDB databases

maxdb-lserver - Loader server client of the MaxDB database package

maxdb-server - Communication server for the MaxDB database system

maxdb-server-7.5.00 - A transactional, industrial-strength SQL database system

maxdb-server-dbg-7.5.00 - Debug versions of the database server kernel

maxdb-sqlcli - A command line query interface to MaxDB databases

mnogosearch-mysql - A full-featured web search engine (mysql)

mp3kult - Organizes your MP3 collection in a MySQL database

mtop - MySQL terminal based query monitor

muddleftpd - A flexible and efficient FTP daemon

mydns-mysql - DNS server using MySQL for data storage

myphpmoney - Finance manager written in PHP

mysql-admin - GUI tool for intuitive MySQL administration

mysql-admin-common - Architecture independent files for MySQL Administrator

mysql-common-4.1 - mysql database common files (e.g. /etc/mysql/my.cnf)

mysql-navigator - GUI client program for MySQL database server

mysql-query-browser - Official GUI tool to query MySQL database

mysql-query-browser-common - Architecture independent files for MySQL Query Browser

mysqltcl - Interface to the MySQL database for the Tcl language.

mytop - top like query monitor for MySQL

nagios-mysql - A host/service/network monitoring and management system

pdns-backend-mysql - generic mysql backend for PowerDNS

pennmush-mysql - text-based multi-user virtual world server with MySQL support

php3 - server-side, HTML-embedded scripting language (apache 1.3 module)

php3-cgi - server-side, HTML-embedded scripting language (CGI binary)

php3-cgi-mysql - Mysql module for PHP3 (use with php3-cgi)

php3-mysql - Mysql module for PHP3 (use with php3)

php4-maxdb - PHP extension to access MaxDB databases

phpbb2 - A fully featured and skinneable flat (non-threaded) webforum

phpbb2-conf-mysql - Automatic configurator for phpbb2 on MySQL database

pike-mysql - Mysql module for Pike [aux package]

pike7.2-mysql - Mysql module for Pike

pike7.4-core - Powerful interpreted programming language

pike7.4-gdbm - Gdbm module for Pike

pike7.4-gl - Mesa module for Pike

pike7.4-gtk - GTK module for Pike

pike7.4-image - Image module for Pike

pike7.4-mysql - Mysql module for Pike

pike7.4-odbc - Odbc module for Pike

pike7.4-perl - Perl module for Pike

pike7.4-pg - Postgres module for Pike

pike7.4-sane - SANE module for Pike

pike7.4-sdl - SDL module for Pike

pike7.4-svg - SVG format support for Pike

pike7.6-core - Powerful interpreted programming language

pike7.6-mysql - Mysql module for Pike

proftpd - Versatile, virtual-hosting FTP daemon

proftpd-mysql - Versatile, virtual-hosting FTP daemon (with SQL support)

prokyon3 - A mp3 and ogg/vorbis manager and tag editor

pure-ftpd-mysql - Pure-FTPd FTP server with MySQL user authentication

python-logilab-common - useful miscellaneous modules used by Logilab projects [dummy package]

python-maxdb - Python bindings for MaxDB (default version)

python-maxdb-loader - Python bindings for MaxDB loader server (default version)

python-mysqldb - A Python interface to MySQL

python2.1-logilab-common - useful miscellaneous modules used by Logilab projects [built for python2.1]

python2.2-logilab-common - useful miscellaneous modules used by Logilab projects [built for python2.2]

python2.2-mysqldb - A Python interface to MySQL

python2.3-logilab-common - useful miscellaneous modules used by Logilab projects [built for python2.3]

python2.3-maxdb - Python bindings for MaxDB for Python v2.3

python2.3-maxdb-loader - Python interface to the MaxDB loader for Python v2.3

python2.3-mysqldb - A Python interface to MySQL

python2.4-logilab-common - useful miscellaneous modules used by Logilab projects [built for python2.4]

python2.4-maxdb - Python bindings for MaxDB for Python v2.4

python2.4-maxdb-loader - Python interface to the MaxDB loader for Python v2.4

python2.4-mysqldb - A Python interface to MySQL

qtstalker - commodity and stock market charting and technical analysis

r-cran-rmysql - GNU R package providing a DBI-compliant interface to MySQL

r-cran-rodbc - GNU R package for ODBC database access

scoop - Web-based collaborative media application

slash - The code that runs Slashdot

snort - Flexible Network Intrusion Detection System

snort-mysql - Flexible Network Intrusion Detection System [MySQL]

specter - packet logger for netfilter's ULOG target

specter-mysql - packet logger for netfilter's ULOG target [mySQL]

sql-editor - editor of SQL databases, with 'join' capability

sqlrelay - Database connection pooling, proxying and load balancing

sqlrelay-dev - SQL Relay C and C++ APIs

sqlrelay-doc - SQL Relay Documentation

sqlrelay-mysql - SQL Relay MySQL connection daemon

