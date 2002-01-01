Linux programs descriptions6. Listopad 2014, 14:57 (12856x zobrazeno)
acidlab - Analysis Console for Intrusion Databases
addresses-goodies-for-gnustep - Personal Address Manager for GNUstep (Goodies)
addressmanager.app - Personal Address Manager for GNUstep
adduser - Add and remove users and groups
adduser-plugin-eximconf - Specific Exim mail server configuration plugin
adduser-plugin-eximconf4 - Specific Exim mta (version 4.x) server configuration plugin
aeromail - Web-based e-mail client
af - An Emacs-like mail reader and composer
aiksaurus - an English-language thesaurus (utility)
amanda-client - Advanced Maryland Automatic Network Disk Archiver (Client)
amanda-server - Advanced Maryland Automatic Network Disk Archiver (Server)
amavis-stats - Virus statistics RRDtool frontend for Amavis
amavisd-new-milter - Interface between sendmail-milter and amavisd-new
annoyance-filter - Filter that uses Bayesian statistics to detect junk mail
annoyance-filter-doc - Comprehensive documentation for annoyance-filter
anteater - MTA log analyser written 100% in C++
apticron - cron-script to mail impending apt updates
archivemail - archive and compress your old email
archmbox - a simple email archiver written in perl
arpwatch - Ethernet/FDDI station activity monitor
asmail - AfterStep mail monitor
asterisk-prompt-de - German prompts for the Asterisk PBX
away - A terminal locking program
ax25mail-utils - hamradio utilities for fbb
balsa - An e-mail client for GNOME
bbdb - The Insidious Big Brother Database (email rolodex) for Emacs
bbmail - Mail notifier for Blackbox
biabam - bash attachment mailer
bidiv - BiDi viewer - command-line tool displaying logical Hebrew/Arabic
biff - a mail notification tool
bincimap - IMAP server for Maildir depositories
bincimap-run - IMAP server for Maildir depositories
binkd - FidoTech TCP/IP mailer
bld - Black List Daemon, automatically build blacklists
bld-postfix - Postfix tools for the Black List Daemon
bld-tools - Generic tools for Black List Daemon
bsdgames - a collection of classic textual unix games
bsfilter - Bayesian spam filter
bsmtpd - Batched SMTP mailer for sendmail and postfix
buffy - Heavy duty browser for mail folders
cadubi - Creative ASCII Drawing Utility By Ian
calamaris - log analyzer for Squid or Oops proxy log files
camas - A versatile WebMail system for the Caudium WebServer
ccze - A robust, modular log coloriser
cgiemail - CGI Form-to-Mail converter
checkpw - checks password which is stored in ~/Maildir/.password
cl-odcl - Common Lisp utilities from onShore Development
clamcour - courier filter for clamav to virus scan incoming mail
clamsmtp - virus-scanning SMTP proxy
cmail - A mail user agent for GNU Emacs
cmail-icons - Icons for cmail on XEmacs
compface - Compress/decompress images for mailheaders, user tools
coolmail - Mail notifier with 3d graphics
courier-authdaemon - Courier Mail Server - Authentication daemon
courier-authmysql - Courier Mail Server - MySQL authentication
courier-authpostgresql - Courier Mail Server - PostgreSQL Authentication
courier-base - Courier Mail Server - Base system
courier-doc - Courier Mail Server - Additional documentation
courier-faxmail - Courier Mail Server - Faxmail gateway
courier-filter-perl - purely Perl-based mail filter framework for the Courier MTA
courier-imap - Courier Mail Server - IMAP server
courier-imap-ssl - Courier Mail Server - IMAP over SSL
courier-ldap - Courier Mail Server - LDAP support
courier-maildrop - Courier Mail Server - Mail delivery agent
courier-mlm - Courier Mail Server - Mailing list manager
courier-mta - Courier Mail Server - ESMTP daemon
courier-mta-ssl - Courier Mail Server - ESMTP over SSL
courier-pcp - Courier Mail Server - PCP server
courier-pop - Courier Mail Server - POP3 server
courier-pop-ssl - Courier Mail Server - POP3 over SSL
courier-ssl - Courier Mail Server - SSL/TLS Support
courier-webadmin - Courier Mail Server - Web-based administration frontend
couriergraph - Mail statistics RRDtool frontend for Courier-{POP,IMAP}
crashmail - JAM and *.MSG capable Fidonet tosser
crimson - A hex-based tactical game
crm114 - The Controllable Regex Mutilator and Spam Filter
cron - management of regular background processing
cron-apt - automatic update of packages using apt-get
cronosii - fast, light-weight and functional GNOME e-mail client
cvm - Credential Validation Modules
cvm-dev - Credential Validation Modules (development files, documentation)
cvm-mysql - Credential Validation Modules (mysql)
cvm-pgsql - Credential Validation Modules (postgresql)
cvs-mailcommit - Send CVS commitments via mail
cvs-syncmail - Notification program for CVS checkins
cvsreport - extract activity reports from a CVS repository
cyrus-admin - CMU Cyrus mail system (administration tool)
cyrus-common - CMU Cyrus mail system (common files)
cyrus-dev - CMU Cyrus mail system (developer files)
cyrus-imapd - CMU Cyrus mail system (IMAP support)
cyrus-news-spool - CMU Cyrus mail system (News spool support)
cyrus-pop3d - CMU Cyrus mail system (POP3 support)
cyrus21-admin - Cyrus mail system (administration tool)
cyrus21-clients - Cyrus mail system (test clients)
cyrus21-common - Cyrus mail system (common files)
cyrus21-dev - Cyrus mail system (developer files)
cyrus21-doc - Cyrus mail system (documentation files)
cyrus21-imapd - Cyrus mail system (IMAP support)
cyrus21-murder - Cyrus mail system (proxies and aggregator)
cyrus21-pop3d - Cyrus mail system (POP3 support)
dcc-client - Distributed Checksum Clearinghouse - client programs
dcc-common - Distributed Checksum Clearinghouse - common files
dcc-milter - Distributed Checksum Clearinghouse - sendmail milter plugin
dcc-server - Distributed Checksum Clearinghouse - server programs
dcl - GNU Enterprise - Double Choco Latte
ddtc - Deal with ddts mails
debbugs - The bug tracking system based on the active Debian BTS
deliver - Local mail delivery agent
develock-el - additional font-lock keywords for the developers on Emacs
devscripts - Scripts to make the life of a Debian Package maintainer easier
dhis-mx-sendmail-engine - Dynamic Host Information System - sendmail MX engine
diffmon - Tool for reporting changes in system configuration.
dnet-progs - DECnet user programs and daemons
doc-debian-fr - Debian Manuals, FAQs and other documents in French
donkey - One Time Password calculator.
dovecot-common - secure mail server that supports mbox and maildir mailboxes
dovecot-imapd - secure IMAP server that supports mbox and maildir mailboxes
dovecot-pop3d - secure POP3 server that supports mbox and maildir mailboxes
dpkg-dev-el - Emacs helpers specific to Debian development
drac - Dynamic Relay Authorization Control (pop-before-smtp)
drac-dev - Dynamic Relay Authorization Control (development files)
dsniff - Various tools to sniff network traffic for cleartext insecurities
ecartis - Fast, Flexible Mailing List Manager
ecartis-cgi - CGI front-end for Ecartis
echolot - Pinger for anonymous remailers such as Mixmaster
ee - An "easy editor" for novices and compuphobics
efax-gtk - front end in Gtk+/Gtkmm for the efax program
egroupware - web-based groupware suite
egroupware-addressbook - eGroupWare addressbook management application
egroupware-bookmarks - eGroupWare bookmark management application
egroupware-calendar - eGroupWare calendar management application
egroupware-comic - eGroupWare comic strip application
egroupware-core - eGroupWare core modules
egroupware-developer-tools - eGroupWare developer tools
egroupware-email - eGroupWare E-mail client application
egroupware-emailadmin - eGroupWare E-mail user administration application
egroupware-etemplate - widget-based template system for eGroupWare
egroupware-felamimail - eGroupWare FeLaMiMail application
egroupware-filemanager - eGroupWare file manager application
egroupware-forum - eGroupWare forum application
egroupware-ftp - eGroupWare FTP application
egroupware-fudforum - eGroupWare FUDforum application
egroupware-headlines - eGroupWare headlines catcher application
egroupware-infolog - eGroupWare infolog application
egroupware-jinn - content management system for eGroupWare
egroupware-ldap - eGroupware LDAP support files
egroupware-manual - eGroupWare manual
egroupware-messenger - eGroupWare messenger application
egroupware-news-admin - eGroupWare news administration interface
egroupware-phpbrain - eGroupWare phpbrain application
egroupware-phpldapadmin - eGroupWare phpLDAPadmin application
egroupware-phpsysinfo - eGroupWare phpSysInfo application
egroupware-polls - eGroupWare polling application
egroupware-projects - eGroupWare projects management application
egroupware-registration - eGroupWare registration application
egroupware-sitemgr - eGroupWare site manager application
egroupware-stocks - eGroupWare stock management application
egroupware-tts - eGroupWare trouble ticket system application
egroupware-wiki - eGroupWare wiki application
elmo - text-based mail-reader supporting SMTP and POP3
elog - Logbook system to manage notes through a Web interface
emacs-goodies-el - Miscellaneous add-ons for Emacs
emacs21 - The GNU Emacs editor
emacs21-nox - The GNU Emacs editor (without X support)
email-reminder - Send event reminders by email
emil - Conversion Filter for Internet Messages
enemies-of-carlotta - Mailing list manager
epiphany-browser - Intuitive GNOME web browser
esmtp - User configurable relay-only MTA
esmtp-run - User configurable relay-only MTA
etpan-ng - console mail user agent based on libEtPan!
exim - An obsolete MTA (Mail Transport Agent), replaced by exim4
exim4-base - support files for all exim MTA (v4) packages
exim4-config - configuration for the exim MTA (v4)
exim4-daemon-heavy - exim MTA (v4) daemon with extended features, including exiscan-acl
exim4-daemon-light - lightweight exim MTA (v4) daemon
exim4-doc-html - documentation for the Exim MTA (v4) in html format
exim4-doc-info - documentation for the Exim MTA (v4) in info format
eximon - X monitor for the obsolete exim 3 MTA, replaced by eximon4
eximon4 - monitor application for the exim MTA (v4) (X11 interface)
exmh - extensible X user interface for MH mail
fakepop - fake pop3 daemon. delivers same messages to all users
fbb - Packet radio mailbox and utilities
fbbdoc - Documentation for fbb, the packet radio mailbox
fcron - cron-like scheduler with extended capabilities
fetchmail - SSL enabled POP3, APOP, IMAP mail gatherer/forwarder
fetchmail-ssl - SSL enabled POP3, APOP, IMAP mail gatherer/forwarder
fetchmailconf - fetchmail configurator
fetchyahoo - Retrieve mail from Yahoo!'s webmail service
fidogate - Gateway Fido <-> Internet
filter - A program that filters local email via forward/pipe
flyspray - lightweight Bug Tracking System (BTS) in PHP
fml - Mailing List Server Package
fortunes-ga - Irish (Gaelige) data files for fortune
freepops - POP3 interface to several webmails
ftpwatch - Notifies you of changes on remote ftp servers
fwanalog - firewall log-file report generator (using analog)
galeon - GNOME web browser for advanced users
galeon-common - GNOME web browser for advanced users
gallery - a web-based photo album written in php
gbuffy - A GTK+-based, XBuffy-like multiple mailbox "biff" program
gcal - Prints calendars
gda-mysql - GDA backend server for MySQL
gda-odbc - GDA backend server for ODBC
gda-postgres - GDA backend server for PostgreSQL
gda2-freetds - FreeTDS backend plugin for GNOME Data Access library for GNOME2
gda2-mysql - MySQL backend plugin for GNOME Data Access library for GNOME2
gda2-odbc - ODBC backend plugin for GNOME Data Access library for GNOME2
gda2-postgres - PostgreSQL backend plugin for GNOME Data Access library for GNOME2
gda2-sqlite - SQLite backend plugin for GNOME Data Access library for GNOME2
gdesklets-data - displays and sensors for gdesklets
getmail - POP3, APOP mail gatherer/forwarder (obsolete)
getmail4 - mail retriever with support for POP3, IMAP4 and SDPS
gforge-theme-starterpack - Collaborative development tool - theme package
git - GNU Interactive Tools, a file browser/viewer and process viewer/killer
gkrellm-mailwatch - GKrellM plugin to watch mailboxes in multiple panels
gmailfs - Use your GMail account as a filesystem
gnarwl - Email autoresponder based on LDAP
gnats - The GNU problem report management system (central database)
gnats-user - The GNU problem report management system (client tools)
gnome - The GNOME Desktop Environment, with extra components
gnome-applets - Various applets for GNOME 2 panel - binaries files
gnome-desktop-environment - The GNOME Desktop Environment
gnome-fifth-toe - The GNOME Fifth Toe applications
gnome-panel - launcher and docking facility for GNOME 2
gnome-pilot-conduits - conduits for gnome-pilot
gnubiff - A mail notification program for GNOME (and others)
gnue-reports - An XML-based output-independent reporting system
gnumail.app - A GNUstep Mail User Agent (clone of the NeXT/Apple's Mail.app)
gnus - A versatile News and mailing list reader for Emacsen.
gnus-bonus-el - Miscellaneous add-ons for Gnus
gotmail - utility to download email from a Hotmail or MSN account
graphviz - rich set of graph drawing tools
grepmail - search mailboxes for mail matching an expression
greylistd - Greylisting daemon for use with Exim 4
grunt - Secure remote execution via UUCP or e-mail using GPG
gtkgrepmail - A gtk front-end to grepmail
gup - let a remote site change their newsgroups subscription
hashcash - postage payment scheme for email based on hash calculations
hf - amateur-radio protocol suite using a soundcard as a modem
horde2 - horde web application suite
hotsmtp - smtp to Hotmail (HTTPmail) gateway
hotway - pop3 to Hotmail (HTTPmail) gateway
hplip - HP Linux Printing and Imaging System (hplip)
htag - A tagline/.signature adder for email, news and FidoNet messages.
htdig - WWW search system for an intranet or small internet
hypermail - Create HTML archives of mailing lists
icewm - wonderful Win95-OS/2-Motif-like window manager
icewm-common - wonderful Win95-OS/2-Motif-like window manager
icewm-experimental - wonderful Win95-OS/2-Motif-like window manager
icewm-gnome - wonderful Win95-OS/2-Motif-like window manager
icewm-lite - wonderful Win95-OS/2-Motif-like window manager
icewm-themes - Theme files for the Ice Window Manager
ifcico - Fidonet Technology transport package
ifgate - Internet to Fidonet gateway
ifile - a text/e-mail/spam filter capable of learning
ifile-gnus-el - a news and mail classifier for the Gnus newsreader
ifmail - Internet to Fidonet gateway
ilohamail - Light weight yet full featured multilingual web-based IMAP/POP3 client
im - mail/news handling commands and Perl modules
imapfilter - filter mail in your IMAP account
imapproxy - IMAP protocol proxy
imp3 - Web Based Mail Program
imp4 - webmail component for horde framework
ingo1 - email filter component for Horde Framework
ipband - daemon for subnet bandwidth monitoring with reporting via email
isdnvbox - ISDN answering machine, client and server
isdnvboxclient - ISDN answering machine, client
isdnvboxserver - ISDN answering machine, server
isoqlog - Mail Transport Agent log analysis program
isync - Synchronize a local maildir with a remote IMAP4 mailbox
ixbiff - notify user when mail arrives by blinking keyboard LEDs
jed - editor for programmers (textmode version)
jitterbug - A cgi-bin tool for problem reporting and tracking
john - An active password cracking tool
junior-internet - Debian Jr. Internet tools
junkfilter - A junk-email filtering program for procmail
kalarm - KDE alarm message and command scheduler
kbiff - KDE mail notification utility
kcheckgmail - KDE systray application to check GMail accounts
keepalived - Failover and monitoring daemon for LVS clusters
kipi-plugins - image manipulation/handling plugins for KIPI aware programs
kmail - KDE Email client
kmailcvt - KDE KMail mail folder converter
knews - Graphical threaded news reader
knotes - KDE sticky notes
kontact - KDE pim application
korn - KDE mail checker
ksig - graphical tool for managing multiple email signatures
ktnef - KDE TNEF viewer
kuvert - A wrapper that encrypts or signs outgoing mail
lambdacore - core database for lambdamoo
lbdb - The little brother's database for the mutt mail reader
lg-issue100 - Issue 100 of the Linux Gazette.
lg-issue101 - Issue 101 of the Linux Gazette.
lg-issue102 - Issue 102 of the Linux Gazette.
lg-issue103 - Issue 103 of the Linux Gazette.
lg-issue104 - Issue 104 of the Linux Gazette.
lg-issue105 - Issue 105 of the Linux Gazette.
lg-issue106 - Issue 106 of the Linux Gazette.
lg-issue107 - Issue 107 of the Linux Gazette.
lg-issue108 - Issue 108 of the Linux Gazette.
lg-issue109 - Issue 109 of the Linux Gazette.
lg-issue110 - Issue 110 of the Linux Gazette.
lg-issue112 - Issue 112 of the Linux Gazette.
lg-issue113 - Issue 113 of the Linux Gazette.
lg-issue13 - Issue 13 of the Linux Gazette.
lg-issue14 - Issue 14 of the Linux Gazette.
lg-issue23 - Issue 23 of the Linux Gazette.
lg-issue34 - Issue 34 of the Linux Gazette.
lg-issue42 - Issue 42 of the Linux Gazette.
lg-issue43 - Issue 43 of the Linux Gazette.
lg-issue45 - Issue 45 of the Linux Gazette.
lg-issue56 - Issue 56 of the Linux Gazette.
lg-issue58 - Issue 58 of the Linux Gazette.
lg-issue60 - Issue 60 of the Linux Gazette.
lg-issue62 - Issue 62 of the Linux Gazette.
lg-issue67 - Issue 67 of the Linux Gazette.
lg-issue72 - Issue 72 of the Linux Gazette.
lg-issue73 - Issue 73 of the Linux Gazette.
lg-issue83 - Issue 83 of the Linux Gazette.
lg-issue86 - Issue 86 of the Linux Gazette.
lg-issue89 - Issue 89 of the Linux Gazette.
lg-issue91 - Issue 91 of the Linux Gazette.
lg-issue92 - Issue 92 of the Linux Gazette.
lg-issue96 - Issue 96 of the Linux Gazette.
lg-issue97 - Issue 97 of the Linux Gazette.
lg-issue98 - Issue 98 of the Linux Gazette.
lg-issue99 - Issue 99 of the Linux Gazette.
libaiksaurus-data - an English-language thesaurus (data)
libaiksaurus-dev - an English-language thesaurus (development)
libaiksaurus0c102 - an English-language thesaurus (development)
libbuffy-dev - Base functions for building mailbox summary applications
libc-client-dev - UW c-client library for mail protocols
libc-client2002edebian - UW c-client library for mail protocols
libcgi-extratags-perl - Useful Extensions for the CGI Module
libcompfaceg1 - Compress/decompress images for mailheaders, libc6 runtime
libcompfaceg1-dev - Compress/decompress images for mailheaders, libc6 devel
libconvert-binhex-perl - Perl5 module for extracting data from macintosh BinHex files
libconvert-tnef-perl - Perl module to read TNEF files
libconvert-uulib-perl - Perl interface to the uulib library (a.k.a. uudeview/uuenview)
libcyrus-imap-perl21 - Interface to Cyrus imap client imclient library
libebook-dev - Client library for evolution address books (development files)
libebook8 - Client library for evolution address books
libecal-dev - Client library for evolution calendars (development files)
libecal6 - Client library for evolution calendars
libedata-book-dev - Backend library for evolution address books (development files)
libedata-book1 - Backend library for evolution address books
libedata-cal-dev - Backend library for evolution calendars (development files)
libedata-cal5 - Backend library for evolution calendars
libegroupwise-dev - Development files for libegroupwise
libegroupwise6 - Client library for accessing groupwise POA through SOAP interface
libemail-abstract-perl - library that presents unified interface to mail representations
libemail-find-perl - Perl module to find RFC 822 email addresses in arbitrary text
libemail-foldertype-perl - Determine the type of a mail folder
libemail-simple-perl - Simple parsing of RFC2822 message format and headers
libemail-valid-perl - Check validity of Internet email addresses
libesmtp-dev - LibESMTP SMTP client library development files
libesmtp5 - LibESMTP SMTP client library
libetpan-dev - mail handling library - development files
libetpan-doc - mail handling library - API documentation
libetpan1 - mail handling library
libfile-sync-perl - Perl interface to sync() and fsync()
libgda-common - GNOME Data Access library -- common files
libgda-dev - GNOME Data Access library -- development files
libgda-doc - GNOME Data Access library -- documentation files
libgda0 - GNOME Data Access library -- runtime libraries
libgda2-3 - GNOME Data Access library for GNOME2
libgda2-3-dbg - GDA2 library and debugging symbols
libgda2-common - Common files for GNOME Data Access library for GNOME2
libgda2-dev - Development files for GNOME Data Access library for GNOME2
libgda2-doc - Documentation files for GNOME Data Access library for GNOME2
libgda2-ruby - GDA bindings for the Ruby language
libgmime2 - MIME library
libgmime2-dev - MIME library - development files
libgmime2.1 - MIME library, unstable version
libgmime2.1-dev - MIME library, unstable version - development files
libgnumail-java - free implementation of the javamail API
libjconv-bin - charset conversion library - binaries
libjconv-dev - charset conversion library - development
libjconv2 - charset conversion library
libkpimidentities1 - KDE PIM user identity information library
libksieve0 - KDE mail/news message filtering library
libksieve0-dev - KDE mail/news message filtering library [development]
liblog4j1.2-java - Logging library for java
libmacrosystem-dev - Text file template system for C++
libmacrosystem0c102 - Text file template system for C++
libmail-audit-perl - Perl library for creating easy mail filters
libmail-box-perl - Manage a message-folder
libmail-bulkmail-perl - Platform independent mailing list module
libmail-imapclient-perl - a perl library for manipulating IMAP mail stores
libmail-listdetector-perl - Library for detecting mailing list messages
libmail-mbox-messageparser-perl - fast and simple mbox folder reader for perl
libmail-mboxparser-perl - Perl5 module for fast, object-oriented UNIX mailbox reading
libmail-milter-perl - Perl extension modules for mail filtering via milter
libmail-pop3client-perl - POP3 client module for perl
libmail-sender-perl - Perl Module for sending mails with attachments
libmail-sendmail-perl - Send email from a perl script
libmail-spf-query-perl - Query SPF (Sender Permitted From) to validate mail senders
libmail-srs-perl - interface to Sender Rewriting Scheme
libmail-verify-perl - Utility to verify an email address
libmail-verp-perl - Variable Envelope Return Paths (VERP) address encoder/decoder
libmailtools-perl - Manipulate email in perl programs
libmailutils0 - GNU Mail abstraction library
libmailutils0-dev - Development files for GNU mailutils
libmilter-dev - Sendmail Mail Filter API (Milter)
libmilter0 - Sendmail Mail Filter API (Milter)
libmime-explode-perl - perl MIME::Explode - Perl extension for explode MIME messages
libmime-lite-perl - Perl5 module for convenient generation of MIME messages
libmodule-versions-report-perl - Report versions of all modules in memory
libnet-server-mail-perl - Class to easily create a mail server
libnora-ruby1.6 - Web Application Library for ruby
libnora-ruby1.8 - Web Application Library for ruby
libpalm-perl - Perl 5 modules for manipulating pdb and prc database files
libpam-dotfile - A PAM module which allows users to have more than one password
librfilter-ruby1.6 - A mail filtering library for Ruby 1.6
librfilter-ruby1.8 - A mail filtering library for Ruby 1.8
librmail-ruby-doc - lightweight mail library for Ruby (documentation)
librmail-ruby1.6 - lightweight mail library for Ruby 1.6
librmail-ruby1.8 - lightweight mail library for Ruby 1.8
libroxen-cloakingdevice - Mailto mutilation module for the Roxen Challenger web server
libroxen-imho - Web-based e-mail module for Roxen (using IMAP)
libroxen-mail - Mail presentation module for the Roxen Challenger web server
libroxen-mailcloak - Mail cloak module for the Roxen Challenger web server
libroxen-mailform - Form to Mail module for the Roxen Challenger web server
libroxen-mailit - Mail sending module for the Roxen Challenger web server
libroxen-popdrop - POP3 module for the Roxen Challenger web server
libroxen-webmail - Webmail module for the Roxen Challenger web server
libsendmail-milter-perl - Interface to Sendmail's Mail Filter API
libsendmail-pmilter-perl - A Perl implementation of the Sendmail Milter protocol
libspf2-0 - Sender Policy Framework library, written in C
libspf2-dev - Header and development libraries for libspf2
libsrs2-0 - SRS email address rewriting engine
libsrs2-dev - Development tools for the libsrs2
libsylpheed-claws-dev - Development files to build plugins for Sylpheed-Claws
libtext-quoted-perl - Extract the structure of a quoted mail message
libtmail-ruby-doc - Documentation about TMail
libtmail-ruby1.6 - Mail class library for Ruby 1.6
libtmail-ruby1.8 - Mail class library for Ruby 1.8
libuptimed - Library for uptimed
libuptimed-dev - Development files for uptimed
libwvstreams4.0-extras - C++ network libraries for rapid application development
libwww-cnic-perl - CentralNic Perl toolkit
lineak-kdeplugins - LinEAK KDE plugins
linkchecker - check websites and HTML documents for broken links
linpac - terminal for packet radio with mail client
lire - full-featured log analyzer and report generator
listadmin - command line mailman moderator queue manipulation
lists-archives - Web archive for mailing lists
lockfile-progs - Programs for locking and unlocking files and mailboxes
log2mail - Daemon watching logfiles and mailing lines matching patterns
logcheck - Mails anomalies in the system logfiles to the administrator
logrotate - Log rotation utility
logwatch - log analyser with nice output written in Perl
lsdb - The Lovely Sister Database (email rolodex) for Emacs
lsmbox - List number of total/unread messages for mailboxes
lurker - Archive tool for mailing lists with search engine
lxr-cvs - A general hypertext cross-referencing tool
mail-audit-tools - Programs derived from the Mail::Audit package
mail-expire - Utility to extract outdated messages from mbox files
mail-notification - mail notification in system tray
mailagent - An automatic mail-processing tool and filter.
mailcheck - Check multiple mailboxes/maildirs for mail
mailcrypt - An Emacs interface to the GNU Privacy Guard
maildir-bulletin - Deliver bulletins directly to the users' Maildir.
maildir-filter - Simple program to filter messages into Maildir folders from dot-qmail
maildirsync - simple and efficient Maildir synchronisation utility
mailfilter - A program that filters your incoming e-mail to help remove spam
mailfront - mail server network protocol front-ends
mailgraph - Mail statistics RRDtool frontend for Postfix
mailleds - Blink the keyboard-LEDs for incoming mail
mailliststat - Displays statistics about mbox files
mailman - Powerful, web-based mailing list manager
mailping - monitor email service availability and functioning
mailreader - Simple, but powerful WWW mail reader system
mailscanner - email virus scanner and spam tagger
mailsync - Synchronize IMAP mailboxes
mailto - WWW Forms to Mail Gateway
mailutils - GNU mailutils utilities for handling mail
mailutils-comsatd - GNU mailutils-based comsatd daemon
mailutils-doc - Documentation for GNU mailutils
mailutils-imap4d - GNU mailutils-based IMAP4 Daemon
mailutils-mh - GNU mailutils-based MH utilities
mailutils-pop3d - GNU mailutils-based POP3 Daemon
mairix - indexes and searches email in locally stored email
manued-el - Minor mode for manued proofreading method
masqmail - A mailer for hosts without permanent internet connection
mb2md - Converting Mbox mailboxes to Maildir format
mbot - A multi purpose mail robot
mboxcheck - MBOX scan utility
mboxcheck-applet - A GNOME2 applet to check your mboxes
mboxgrep - Grep through mailboxes
melon - Mail notifier with configurable icons, xbiff replacement
messagewall - An SMTP proxy daemon, designed to help keep out unwanted email
metamail - implementation of MIME
mew - mail reader supporting PGP/MIME for Emacs
mew-beta - mail reader supporting PGP/MIME for Emacs (development version)
mew-beta-bin - external commands for Mew (development version)
mew-bin - external commands for Mew
mgetty-voice - Voicemail handler for mgetty
mgt - a game record display/editor for the oriental game of go
mh-book - MH & nmh: Email for Users & Programmers online book
mh-e - Emacs interface to the MH mail system
mhc - Message Harmonized Calendaring system
mhonarc - Mail to HTML converter
mime-construct - construct/send MIME messages from the command line
mimedefang - Electronic mail filter program for sendmail 8.12+
mimefilter - Strips some unwanted MIME parts out of a MIME message.
minimalist - a MINImalist MAiling LIST manager
miscfiles - Dictionaries and other interesting files.
mixmaster - Anonymous remailer client and server
mlmmj - mail server independent mailing list manager
mlock - Mailbox locking program from UW
mon - monitor hosts/services/whatever and alert about problems
monit - A utility for monitoring and managing daemons or similar programs
moomps - Modular Object Oriented Multi-Purpose Service
mozilla-calendar - Todo organizer,calendar and reminder,integrated with Mozilla suite
mozilla-enigmail - Enigmail - GPG support for Mozilla MailNews
mozilla-mailnews - The Mozilla Internet application suite - mail and news support
mozilla-psm - The Mozilla Internet application suite - Personal Security Manager (PSM)
mozilla-thunderbird - Mozilla Thunderbird standalone mail client
mozilla-thunderbird-enigmail - Enigmail - GPG support for Mozilla Thunderbird
mozilla-thunderbird-offline - mozilla thunderbird offline extension
mp - pretty-printer for email messages and other text files
mpack - tools for encoding/decoding MIME messages
mrtg - multi router traffic grapher
msmtp - light SMTP client with support for server profiles
multimail - Offline reader for Blue Wave, QWK, OMEN and SOUP
mutt - Text-based mailreader supporting MIME, GPG, PGP and threading
muttprint - Pretty printing of mails
muttprint-manual - Manual for muttprint
muttprofile - a utility to choose profiles in Mutt
nagios-common - A host/service/network monitoring and management system
nagios-mysql - A host/service/network monitoring and management system
nagios-pgsql - A host/service/network monitoring and management system
nagios-plugins - Plugins for the nagios network monitoring and management system
nagios-text - A host/service/network monitoring and management system
nail - feature-rich BSD mail(1)
nautilus-sendto - integrates Evolution and Gaim into the Nautilus file manager
newmail - Biff like tool for the terminal
ninpaths - Paths Survey reporting program
nmh - A set of electronic mail handling programs
nms-formmail - Send emails from web forms
noffle - offline news server
nomarch - Unpacks .ARC and .ARK MS-DOS archives
nsca - Nagios service monitor agent
nullmailer - simple relay-only mail transport agent
offlineimap - IMAP/Maildir synchronization and reader support
openoffice.org-debian-files - Debian specific parts of OpenOffice.org
otrs - Open Ticket Request System
otrs-doc-de - Open Ticket Request System - German documentation
otrs-doc-en - Open Ticket Request System - English documentation
p3scan - transparent POP3-proxy with virus- and spam-scanning
pantomime-dev - Objective-C library for mail handling
pantomime1 - Objective-C library for mail handling (development files)
par - Paragraph reformatter
php-auth - PHP PEAR modules for creating an authentication system
php-mail-mime - PHP PEAR module for creating and decoding MIME messages
phpgroupware - web based groupware system written in PHP
phpgroupware-addressbook - phpGroupWare addressbook management module
phpgroupware-admin - phpGroupWare administration module
phpgroupware-bookmarks - phpGroupWare bookmark management module
phpgroupware-calendar - phpGroupWare calendar management module
phpgroupware-chat - phpGroupWare chat module
phpgroupware-comic - phpGroupWare comic strip parser module
phpgroupware-core - empty transitional package for phpGroupWare
phpgroupware-developer-tools - phpGroupWare developer tools
phpgroupware-dj - phpGroupWare mp3 database interface module
phpgroupware-eldaptir - phpGroupWare LDAP tree editor module
phpgroupware-email - phpGroupWare E-Mail client module
phpgroupware-etemplate - phpGroupWare etemplate module
phpgroupware-felamimail - phpGroupWare felamimail (Squirrelmail) module
phpgroupware-filemanager - phpGroupWare filemanager module
phpgroupware-folders - phpGroupWare folders module
phpgroupware-forum - phpGroupWare forum module
phpgroupware-ftp - phpGroupWare ftp module
phpgroupware-fudforum - phpGroupWare fudforum module
phpgroupware-headlines - phpGroupWare headlines catcher module
phpgroupware-hr - phpGroupWare human resource management module
phpgroupware-img - phpGroupWare image editor module
phpgroupware-infolog - phpGroupWare infolog applcation
phpgroupware-manual - phpGroupWare on-line manual module
phpgroupware-messenger - phpGroupWare messenger module
phpgroupware-news-admin - phpGroupWare news administration interface
phpgroupware-nntp - phpGroupWare newsgroup reader module
phpgroupware-notes - phpGroupWare notes management module
phpgroupware-phonelog - phpGroupWare phone logging module
phpgroupware-phpbrain - phpGroupWare phpbrain module
phpgroupware-phpgwapi - library of common phpGroupWare functions
phpgroupware-phpsysinfo - phpGroupWare phpSysInfo module
phpgroupware-polls - phpGroupWare polling module
phpgroupware-preferences - phpGroupWare preferences management module
phpgroupware-projects - phpGroupWare projects management module
phpgroupware-qmailldap - phpGroupWare qmailldap module
phpgroupware-registration - phpGroupWare registration module
phpgroupware-setup - phpGroupWare setup III module
phpgroupware-sitemgr - phpGroupWare web content manager
phpgroupware-skel - phpGroupWare skeleton module
phpgroupware-soap - phpGroupWare SOAP module
phpgroupware-stocks - phpGroupWare stock management module
phpgroupware-todo - phpGroupWare todo list management module
phpgroupware-tts - phpGroupWare tts module
phpgroupware-wiki - phpGroupWare wiki module
phpgroupware-xmlrpc - phpGroupWare XMLRPC module
pinentry-curses - curses-based PIN or pass-phrase entry dialog for GnuPG
pinentry-gtk - GTK+-based PIN or pass-phrase entry dialog for GnuPG
pinentry-gtk2 - GTK+-2-based PIN or pass-phrase entry dialog for GnuPG
pinentry-qt - Qt-based PIN or pass-phrase entry dialog for GnuPG
pop-before-smtp - watch log for POP/IMAP auth, notify MTA to allow relay
pop3browser - Allows to check a pop3 mailbox before downloading any mail
popfile - email classification tool
poppassd - password change server for Eudora and NUPOP
popularity-contest - Vote for your favourite packages automatically
post-el - emacs major mode for editing mail
postal - SMTP benchmark - the mad postman.
postfix-dev - Postfix loadable modules development environment
postfix-doc - Postfix documentation
postfix-ldap - LDAP map support for Postfix
postfix-pcre - PCRE map support for Postfix
postfix-pgsql - PGSQL map support for Postfix
postfix-tls - TLS and SASL support for Postfix
postgrey - greylisting implementation for Postfix
postman - High performace web based IMAP and NNTP client
postmark - File system benchmark from NetApp
pppstatus - console-based PPP status monitor
procmail - Versatile e-mail processor
procmail-lib - A library of useful procmail recipes.
procmeter3 - graphical system status monitor
prom-mew - procmail reader for Mew
pronto - highly modularized GTK+ mail client written in Perl
proxychains - Proxy Chains - redirect connections through proxy servers
proxycheck - checks existence of open proxy
psad - The Port Scan Attack Detector
pyca - Certification Authority written in python
pycmail - mail sorter written in python
pyg - Python Mail <-> News Gateway
python - An interactive high-level object-oriented language (default version)
python-buffy - Python wrapper for the libbuffy library
python-libgmail - Python bindings to access Gmail accounts
python2.1-email - Python library for managing email messages
python2.2 - An interactive high-level object-oriented language (version 2.2)
python2.2-cheetah - text-based template engine and Python code generator
python2.3-cheetah - text-based template engine and Python code generator
python2.4-cheetah - text-based template engine and Python code generator
quickml - Very-easy-to-use mailing list system
ragel - compiles finite state machines into c/c++ code
rawdog - RSS Aggregator Without Delusions Of Grandeur
razor - spam-catcher using a collaborative filtering network
rblcheck - Tool to Query RBL Servers
rdeliver - A fully functioning mail filter with RubyFilter
re - Russian Anywhere -- Russian text converter
readpst - Converts Outlook PST files to mbox and others
remembrance-agent - Emacs mode to help find relevant texts
renattach - Rename attachments on the fly
request-tracker3 - Extensible trouble-ticket tracking system
request-tracker3.4 - Extensible trouble-ticket tracking system
retchmail - REALLY Fast POP3 Retriever
rmail - MTA->UUCP remote mail handler
roundup - an issue-tracking system
rplay - A fake transitional package.
rplay-contrib - Contributed binaries for the rplay network audio system.
rss2email - receive RSS feeds by email
rt3-clients - Mail gateway and command-line interface to request-tracker3
rt3.4-clients - Mail gateway and command-line interface to request-tracker3.4
rtai - real time application interface
rtai-doc - real time application interface (documentation)
rtai-source - real time application interface (module source)
rubrica - An addressbook for the GNOME desktop
rubyfilter-doc - A mail filtering library for Ruby (documentation)
sa-exim - Use SpamAssassin at SMTP time with the Exim v4 MTA
safecat - safely copy stdin to a file
samhain - Data integrity and host intrusion alert system
saoimage - A utility for displaying and processing astronomical images
sauce - SMTP defence software against spam
scalemail - Scalable virtual mail domain system built on Postfix and LDAP
scandetd - Portscan detector for Linux.
scmail - a mail filter written in Scheme
select-xface - utility for selecting X-Face on Emacsen
sendmail - powerful, efficient, and scalable Mail Transport Agent
sendmail-base - powerful, efficient, and scalable Mail Transport Agent
sendmail-bin - powerful, efficient, and scalable Mail Transport Agent
sendmail-cf - powerful, efficient, and scalable Mail Transport Agent
sendmail-doc - powerful, efficient, and scalable Mail Transport Agent
sendpage-client - An easy-to-use Unix tool for sending pages
sendpage-common - An easy-to-use Unix tool for sending pages
sendpage-server - An easy-to-use Unix tool for sending pages
sendxmpp - commandline XMPP (jabber) utility
sensible-mda - Mail Delivery Agent wrapper
sgrep - tool to search a file for structured pattern
shorlfilter - Text filter to shorten long URLs using online redirection database
signing-party - Scripts useful for keysigning parties
smartlist - Versatile and Intelligent List Processor
smtp-refuser - Simple spam-block with refusal message
smtpd - Mail proxy for firewalls with anti-spam and anti-relay features
smtpfeed - SMTP feed -- SMTP Fast Exploding External Deliver for Sendmail
solid-pop3d - POP3 server supporting Maildir, PAM, vhosting
sork-forwards - Tool to set autoforward in horde
sork-vacation - Manage vacation notices in horde
sortmail - a simple mail sorter
spamass-milter - sendmail milter for filtering mail through spamassassin
spambayes - Python-based spam filter using statistical analysis
spamoracle - A statistical analysis spam filter based on Bayes' formula
spamoracle-byte - A statistical analysis spam filter based on Bayes' formula
spampd - spamassassin based SMTP/LMTP proxy daemon
spamprobe - C++ Bayesian spam filter
spellutils - Utilities to spell-check selectively
spfqtool - command-line SPF query tool
splitdigest - split mailinglist digests
sql-ledger - A web based double-entry accounting program
sqwebmail - Courier Mail Server - Webmail server
sqwebmail-de - German translations for the SqWebMail webmail service
ssmtp - extremely simple MTA to get mail off the system to a mail hub
stone - TCP/IP packet repeater in the application layer.
sugarplum - an automated and intelligent spam trap/cache-poisoner
swaks - SMTP command-line test tool
swatch - Log file viewer with regexp matching, highlighting, & hooks
swish++ - Simple Document Indexing System for Humans: C++ version
sylpheed - Light weight e-mail client with GTK+
sylpheed-claws - Bleeding edge version of the Sylpheed mail client
sylpheed-claws-clamav - Clam AntiVirus plugin for Sylpheed Claws
sylpheed-claws-dillo-viewer - HTML viewer plugin for Sylpheed Claws using Dillo
sylpheed-claws-ghostscript-viewer - PostScript/PDF viewer plugin for the Sylpheed Claws mail client
sylpheed-claws-image-viewer - Image viewer plugin for Sylpheed Claws
sylpheed-claws-maildir-plugin - Maildir++ support plugin for the Sylpheed Claws mail client
sylpheed-claws-plugins - Various plugins for the Sylpheed Claws mail client
sylpheed-claws-scripts - Helper scripts for Sylpheed and Sylpheed Claws
sylpheed-claws-spamassassin - SpamAssassin plugin for Sylpheed Claws
sylpheed-claws-themes - Pixmap icon themes for the Sylpheed Claws mailer
sylpheed-claws-trayicon - Notification area plugin for Sylpheed Claws
sylpheed-doc - Light weight e-mail client with GTK+ (documentation)
sylpheed-i18n - Locale data for Sylpheed (i18n support)
sympa - Modern mailing list manager
systraq - monitor your system and warn when system files change
t-prot - display filter for RFC822 messages
teapop - Powerful and flexible RFC-compliant POP3 server
teapop-ldap - Powerful and flexible RFC-compliant POP3 server
teapop-mysql - Powerful and flexible RFC-compliant POP3 server
teapop-pgsql - Powerful and flexible RFC-compliant POP3 server
textdraw - Tool to draw/modify/move geometric figures & text for ASCII art
tkrat - Tk based MUA
toursst - RSS channel news items where you want them
truc - transfer big files through e-mail
turqstat - Fidonet and Usenet statistics program
tutos - The Ultimate Team Organisation Sofware
tutos2 - The Ultimate Team Organization Software
twig - The Web Information Gateway
twisted-quotes - Quotes from the Twisted development team
txt2regex - A Regular Expression "wizard", all written with bash2 builtins
uptimed - Utility to track your highest uptimes
uqwk - Offline mail and news package creator (NNTP version)
uqwk-spool - Offline mail and news package creator (spool version)
urlview - Extracts URLs from text
userinfo - display informations about a local user
usermin - a web interface for user tasks
usermin-fetchmail - A fetchmail module for the usermin web-based administration tool
usermin-forward - a .forward module for the usermin web-based administration tool
usermin-mailbox - a mailbox module for the usermin web-based administration tool
usermin-procmail - a procmail module for the usermin web-based administration tool
usermin-schedule - schedule sending emails with the usermin web-based admin tool
usermin-spamassassin - spamassassin module for the usermin web-based administration tool
uucp - Unix to Unix Copy Program
uw-imapd - remote mail folder access server
uw-mailutils - C-client support programs from UW
vacation - email autoresponder
vbox3 - voice response system for isdn4linux
vm - A mail user agent for Emacs.
vrfy - Verify electronic mail addresses
w3-el-e21 - Web browser for GNU Emacs 21
w3c-dtd-xhtml - W3C eXtensible HyperText Markup Language (XHTML) DTD
w3m - WWW browsable pager with excellent tables/frames support
webmin-exim - exim mail server control module for webmin
webmin-fetchmail - fetchmail mail retrieval module for webmin
webmin-mailboxes - user mail reading module for webmin
webmin-postfix - postfix control module for webmin
webmin-procmail - procmail module for webmin
webmin-sendmail - sendmail control module for webmin
webmin-spamassassin - spamassassin control module for webmin
webmin-vgetty - vgetty control module for webmin
websec - Web Secretary - Web page monitoring software
websieve - Web based Cyrus IMAP user admin client
whereami - Automatically reconfigure your (laptop) system for a new location
windows-el - Window manager for GNU Emacs
wl - Yet Another Message Interface on Emacsen
wl-beta - Yet Another Message Interface on Emacsen (developing version)
wmail - WindowMaker docklet watching your inbox
wmbiff - A dockable app that displays information about mailboxes
wmf - Web Mail Folder
wmfishtime - Dockable clock app for WMaker, BlackBox, E, SawFish etc
wmmail - A mail notification program designed for WindowMaker
wmmaiload - dockapp to monitor mails in one or more mail boxes
wv - Convert and preview Microsoft Word documents
xboard - An X Window System Chess Board.
xbuffy - monitor mailboxes and/or newsgroups
xemacs21 - highly customizable text editor
xemacs21-bin - highly customizable text editor -- support binaries
xemacs21-gnome-mule - highly customizable text editor -- Mule binary
xemacs21-gnome-mule-canna-wnn - highly customizable text editor -- Mule binary compiled with Canna and Wnn
xemacs21-gnome-nomule - highly customizable text editor -- Non-mule binary
xemacs21-mule - highly customizable text editor -- Mule binary
xemacs21-mule-canna-wnn - highly customizable text editor -- Mule binary compiled with Canna and Wnn
xemacs21-nomule - highly customizable text editor -- Non-mule binary
xemacs21-support - highly customizable text editor -- architecture independent support files
xemacs21-supportel - highly customizable text editor -- non-required library files
xfaces - Displays an image for each piece of mail in your mailbox
xfingerd - BSD-like finger daemon with qmail support
xfmail - Mail reader using a nice XForms GUI
xgammon - Implementation of backgammon under X
xjed - editor for programmers (x11 version)
xlassie - Dockable mail notifier w/ message count & POP3/APOP/IMAP support
xlbiff - X Literate Biff. Displays From and Subject lines of your new mail
xmail - advanced, fast and reliable ESMTP/POP3 mail server
xmail-doc - documentation for xmail
xmailbox - A version of xbiff with animation and sound effects
xturqstat - Fidonet and Usenet statistics program for X
yahoo2mbox - Retrieve and store Yahoo! Groups messages
zed - Powerful, multipurpose, configurable text editor
zh-autoconvert - Chinese HZ/GB/BIG5/UNI/UTF7/UTF8 encodings auto-converter
autorespond - email autoresponder for qmail
courier-authvchkpw - authvchkpw module for courier-authdaemon
ezmlm-idx - easy-to-use high-speed mailing list manager for qmail
ezmlm-src - easy-to-use high-speed mailing list manager for qmail (source)
clamav-daemon - antivirus scanner daemon
clamav-docs - documentation package for clamav, an anti-virus utility for Unix
clamav-milter - antivirus scanner for sendmail
clamav-testfiles - use these files to test that your Antivirus program works
libclamav-dev - clam Antivirus library development files
libclamav2 - virus scanner library
qmail - Secure, reliable, efficient, simple mail transport system
qmailadmin - web interface for managing qmail with virtual domains
libvpopmail-dev - vpopmail development files
libvpopmail-freecdb - vpopmail freecdb plugin
libvpopmail-lmysql - vpopmail mysql plugin
libvpopmail-mysql - vpopmail mysql plugin
libvpopmail1 - vpopmail libraries
vpopmail-bin - vpopmail binaries
vpopmail-doc - vpopmail documentation
vqadmin - web based control panel for vpopmail
ucspi-tcp - tools for building TCP client-server applications.
ucspi-tcp-src - Source only package for building ucspi-tcp binary package
asterisk-web-vmail - web based (GCI) voice mail interface for asterisk
evolution - The groupware suite
gforge - Collaborative development tool - meta-package
gforge-common - Collaborative development tool - shared files
gforge-cvs - Collaborative development tool - CVS management
gforge-db-postgresql - Collaborative development tool - database (using PostgreSQL)
gforge-dns-bind9 - Collaborative development tool - DNS management (using Bind9)
gforge-ftp-proftpd - Collaborative development tool - FTP management (using ProFTPd)
gforge-ldap-openldap - Collaborative development tool - LDAP directory (using OpenLDAP)
gforge-lists-mailman - Collaborative development tool - mailing-lists (using Mailman)
gforge-mta-exim - Collaborative development tool - mail tools (using Exim)
gforge-mta-exim4 - Collaborative development tool - mail tools (using Exim 4)
gforge-mta-postfix - Collaborative development tool - mail tools (using Postfix)
gforge-shell-ldap - Collaborative development tool - shell accounts (using LDAP)
gforge-web-apache - Collaborative development tool - web part (using Apache)
horde3 - horde web application framework
openssl - Secure Socket Layer (SSL) binary and related cryptographic tools
perdition - POP3 and IMAP4 Proxy server
quagga - unoff. successor of the Zebra BGP/OSPF/RIP routing daemon
xbase-clients - miscellaneous X clients
xmh - X interface to the MH mail system
zoph - Web based digital image presentation and management system
squirrelmail - Webmail for nuts
sharutils - shar, unshar, uuencode, uudecode
maildrop - mail delivery agent with filtering abilities
qmail-uids-gids - uids and gids for the Debian var-qmail installation
sanitizer - The Anomy Mail Sanitizer - an email virus scanner
clamav - antivirus scanner for Unix
doc-debian - Debian Project documentation, Debian FAQ and other documents
mailx - A simple mail user agent
libclamav1 - virus scanner library
postfix - A high-performance mail transport agent
squirrelmail-locales - Translations for the SquirrelMail Webmail package
clamav-freshclam - downloads clamav virus databases from the Internet
clamav-base - base package for clamav, an anti-virus utility for Unix
spamassassin - Perl-based spam filter using text analysis
reportbug - reports bugs in the Debian distribution
postfix-mysql - MYSQL map support for Postfix
amavisd-new - Interface between MTA and virus scanner/content filters
mime-support - MIME files 'mime.types' & 'mailcap', and support programs
spamc - Client for SpamAssassin spam filtering daemon
acidlab-mysql - Analysis Console for Intrusion Databases for MySQL
alamin-mysql - Alamin GSM SMS Gateway mysql interface
audiolink - makes managing and searching for music easier
backupninja - lightweight, extensible meta-backup system
bacula-director-mysql - Network backup, recovery and verification (Director daemon)
bacula-server - Network backup, recovery and verification (Server meta-package)
cacti - Frontend to rrdtool for monitoring systems and services
cl-sql-mysql - CLSQL database backend, MySQL
cl-sql-tests - Testing suite for CLSQL
courier-authmysql - Courier Mail Server - MySQL authentication
courier-webadmin - Courier Mail Server - Web-based administration frontend
cvm-mysql - Credential Validation Modules (mysql)
dacode - Powerful and full-featured news engine written in PHP
dbengine - A plug 'n play Web interface for mySQL and PostgreSQL
dbf2mysql - xBase <--> MySQL
dbishell - Interactive SQL shell with readline support
digitaldj - An SQL based mp3 player front-end
dpsyco-mysql - Automate administration of access to mysql
eskuel - A pretty PHP administration tool for MySQL databases
exim4-daemon-heavy - exim MTA (v4) daemon with extended features, including exiscan-acl
fibusql - Web based double-entry accounting
fp-units-db - Free Pascal -- database libraries units
freeradius-mysql - MySQL module for FreeRADIUS server
gda-mysql - GDA backend server for MySQL
gda2-mysql - MySQL backend plugin for GNOME Data Access library for GNOME2
gnade-dev - Develoment files for the GNat Ada Database Environment
gnade-doc - Documentation files for the GNat Ada Database Environment
gnokii-smsd-mysql - SMSD plugin for the MySQL RDBMS
gnue-forms-wxgtk - An XML-based forms painter
guile-simplesql - SQL library for Guile
htcheck - Utility for checking web site for dead/external links
htcheck-php - Simple php interface to database generated by ht://Check
ilohamail - Light weight yet full featured multilingual web-based IMAP/POP3 client
jffnms - web-based Network Management System (NMS) for IP networks
jsboard - A web-based news/discussion system
kbarcode - A KDE Barcode Creation And Printing Application
kexi-mysql-driver - kexi MySQL driver
lg-issue108 - Issue 108 of the Linux Gazette.
lg-issue110 - Issue 110 of the Linux Gazette.
libapache-mod-acct-mysql - Accounting module for Apache, mysql version
libclass-dbi-loader-perl - Dynamic definition of Class::DBI sub classes.
libclass-dbi-perl - A convenient abstraction layer to a database
libdbd-maxdb-perl - Perl interface to the MaxDB database system
libdbd-mysql - MySQL database server driver for libdbi
libdbd-mysql-ruby - Ruby/DBI driver for MySQL
libdbd-mysql-ruby1.6 - Ruby/DBI MySQL driver for Ruby 1.6
libdbd-mysql-ruby1.8 - Ruby/DBI MySQL driver for Ruby 1.8
libdbd-sqlite2-perl - Perl DBI driver with a self-contained RDBMS (SQLite2 version)
libdbd-sqlite3-perl - Perl DBI driver with a self-contained RDBMS
libdbix-datasource-perl - Database-independent create and drop functions
libdbix-dbschema-perl - Database-independent schema objects
libdbix-easy-perl - Easy to Use DBI Interface
libghc6-hsql-dev - Multi-Database Interface System for Haskell
libgnademysql1 - MySQL specific runtime library for GNADE
libgnadeodbc1 - Runtime library for the GNat Ada Database Environment
libgnadepostgresql1 - PostgresSQL specific runtime library for GNADE
libgnadesqlite1 - SQLite specific runtime library for GNADE
libgql-driver-0.5-mysql - Generic C++ SQL Library - MySQL driver
libhk-classes-mysql - MySQL driver plugin for libhk-classes
libmyodbc - the MySQL ODBC driver
libmysql-java - Java database (JDBC) driver for MySQL
libmysql-ocaml - OCaml bindings for MySql
libmysql-ocaml-dev - OCaml bindings for MySql
libmysql-ruby - MySQL module for Ruby
libmysql-ruby1.6 - MySQL module for Ruby 1.6
libmysql-ruby1.8 - MySQL module for Ruby 1.8
libmysqlclient10 - LGPL-licensed client library for MySQL databases
libmysqlclient10-dev - LGPL-licensed client development files for MySQL databases
libmysqlclient12 - mysql database client library
libmysqlclient12-dev - mysql database development files
libnss-mysql - NSS library for MySQL
libnss-mysql-bg - NSS module for using MySQL as a naming service
libpam-mysql - PAM module allowing authentication from a MySQL server
libphp-adodb - The 'adodb' database abstraction layer for php
libqt3c102-mt-mysql - MySQL database driver for Qt3 (Threaded)
libqt3c102-mysql - MySQL database driver for Qt3
libsasl2-modules-sql - Pluggable Authentication Modules for SASL
libsqldbc7.5.00 - SQLDB interface libraries for the MaxDB database system
libsqldbc7.5.00-dev - Development package for the SQLDBC interface to the MaxDB database system
libsqlod7.5.00 - ODBC interface libraries for the MaxDB database system
libsqlod7.5.00-dev - Development package for the ODBC interface to the MaxDB database system
libsqlplus-dev - Mysql++ library (development)
libsqlplus1 - Mysql++ library
libsqlxx-dev - C++ classes for database access via ODBC
libsqlxx2.3c102 - C++ classes for database access via ODBC
libtext-querysql-perl - Text-Query-SQL provides query builders for SQL databases
libwww-dev - The W3C WWW library - development files
libwww-doc - The W3C WWW library - documentation
libwww-ssl-dev - The W3C WWW library - development files (SSL support)
libwww-ssl0 - The W3C-WWW library (SSL support)
libwww0 - The W3C WWW library
linesrv-mysql - A server to remotely control the internet connection
mantis - web-based bug tracking system
maxdb-dbanalyzer - A performance monitoring tool for MaxDB databases
maxdb-dbmcli - The MaxDB database manager command line interface
maxdb-loadercli - A load/unload tool for MaxDB databases
maxdb-lserver - Loader server client of the MaxDB database package
maxdb-server - Communication server for the MaxDB database system
maxdb-server-7.5.00 - A transactional, industrial-strength SQL database system
maxdb-server-dbg-7.5.00 - Debug versions of the database server kernel
maxdb-sqlcli - A command line query interface to MaxDB databases
mnogosearch-mysql - A full-featured web search engine (mysql)
mp3kult - Organizes your MP3 collection in a MySQL database
mtop - MySQL terminal based query monitor
muddleftpd - A flexible and efficient FTP daemon
mydns-mysql - DNS server using MySQL for data storage
myphpmoney - Finance manager written in PHP
mysql-admin - GUI tool for intuitive MySQL administration
mysql-admin-common - Architecture independent files for MySQL Administrator
mysql-common-4.1 - mysql database common files (e.g. /etc/mysql/my.cnf)
mysql-navigator - GUI client program for MySQL database server
mysql-query-browser - Official GUI tool to query MySQL database
mysql-query-browser-common - Architecture independent files for MySQL Query Browser
mysqltcl - Interface to the MySQL database for the Tcl language.
mytop - top like query monitor for MySQL
nagios-mysql - A host/service/network monitoring and management system
pdns-backend-mysql - generic mysql backend for PowerDNS
pennmush-mysql - text-based multi-user virtual world server with MySQL support
php3 - server-side, HTML-embedded scripting language (apache 1.3 module)
php3-cgi - server-side, HTML-embedded scripting language (CGI binary)
php3-cgi-mysql - Mysql module for PHP3 (use with php3-cgi)
php3-mysql - Mysql module for PHP3 (use with php3)
php4-maxdb - PHP extension to access MaxDB databases
phpbb2 - A fully featured and skinneable flat (non-threaded) webforum
phpbb2-conf-mysql - Automatic configurator for phpbb2 on MySQL database
pike-mysql - Mysql module for Pike [aux package]
pike7.2-mysql - Mysql module for Pike
pike7.4-core - Powerful interpreted programming language
pike7.4-gdbm - Gdbm module for Pike
pike7.4-gl - Mesa module for Pike
pike7.4-gtk - GTK module for Pike
pike7.4-image - Image module for Pike
pike7.4-mysql - Mysql module for Pike
pike7.4-odbc - Odbc module for Pike
pike7.4-perl - Perl module for Pike
pike7.4-pg - Postgres module for Pike
pike7.4-sane - SANE module for Pike
pike7.4-sdl - SDL module for Pike
pike7.4-svg - SVG format support for Pike
pike7.6-core - Powerful interpreted programming language
pike7.6-mysql - Mysql module for Pike
proftpd - Versatile, virtual-hosting FTP daemon
proftpd-mysql - Versatile, virtual-hosting FTP daemon (with SQL support)
prokyon3 - A mp3 and ogg/vorbis manager and tag editor
pure-ftpd-mysql - Pure-FTPd FTP server with MySQL user authentication
python-logilab-common - useful miscellaneous modules used by Logilab projects [dummy package]
python-maxdb - Python bindings for MaxDB (default version)
python-maxdb-loader - Python bindings for MaxDB loader server (default version)
python-mysqldb - A Python interface to MySQL
python2.1-logilab-common - useful miscellaneous modules used by Logilab projects [built for python2.1]
python2.2-logilab-common - useful miscellaneous modules used by Logilab projects [built for python2.2]
python2.2-mysqldb - A Python interface to MySQL
python2.3-logilab-common - useful miscellaneous modules used by Logilab projects [built for python2.3]
python2.3-maxdb - Python bindings for MaxDB for Python v2.3
python2.3-maxdb-loader - Python interface to the MaxDB loader for Python v2.3
python2.3-mysqldb - A Python interface to MySQL
python2.4-logilab-common - useful miscellaneous modules used by Logilab projects [built for python2.4]
python2.4-maxdb - Python bindings for MaxDB for Python v2.4
python2.4-maxdb-loader - Python interface to the MaxDB loader for Python v2.4
python2.4-mysqldb - A Python interface to MySQL
qtstalker - commodity and stock market charting and technical analysis
r-cran-rmysql - GNU R package providing a DBI-compliant interface to MySQL
r-cran-rodbc - GNU R package for ODBC database access
scoop - Web-based collaborative media application
slash - The code that runs Slashdot
snort - Flexible Network Intrusion Detection System
snort-mysql - Flexible Network Intrusion Detection System [MySQL]
specter - packet logger for netfilter's ULOG target
specter-mysql - packet logger for netfilter's ULOG target [mySQL]
sql-editor - editor of SQL databases, with 'join' capability
sqlrelay - Database connection pooling, proxying and load balancing
sqlrelay-dev - SQL Relay C and C++ APIs
sqlrelay-doc - SQL Relay Documentation
sqlrelay-mysql - SQL Relay MySQL connection daemon
