HOME > ENGLISH > ENGLISH

POLICE WEBSITES HACKED

THE DURHAM POLICE website has been vandalised by a hacker protesting over terror deaths in Pakistan, forcing the coppers to temporarily take it offline.

The cyber vandal wrote "Ur security sucks UK police this is my revenge against u. U are the one who are blasting bomb in Pakistan. Ur security is zero" on the site. Clearly the miscreant confused Durham with somewhere that had some influence over international events.

Durham police have issued a statement saying that computer specialists are currently removing the offending material.

Last month the Mumbai Police website was hacked and malicious software was installed that automatically downloaded onto the system of anyone who accessed the site. Google searches for the police website met with the warning "This site may harm your system."

In 2008 The Met suffered vandalism on its recruitment site. In that instance a picture of a cuddly toy was posted on its front page and taunting comments such as "OH HAI GUYS do joo wanna bes a policeman lulz?" were added beneath it.

Líbil se vám článek?

Tento článek ještě nebyl hodnocen.12345

Přidejte si článek do oblíbených

Linkuj.cz ico linkuj.czdel.icio.us icodel.icio.usrss icorss - ENGLISHrss icorss - ENGLISH >

Komentáře

related

serialy

nejctenejsi clanky

hledas job ?

nejkomentovanejsi clanky

reboot girl

 

POLITICKY ROZCESTNIK a RSS AGREGATOR  SEZNAMKA PRAHA  Politicky magazin JP  POLITICKE INFORMACNI CENTRUM  www.czfree.net  Hack This Page  Vlastenecka politicka strana  Ja PATRIOT | vyberovy magazin  www.BASTARDSERVERS.com  DEBIAN GNU LINUX 
www.blackhole.cz  www.linux.sk  www.abclinuxu.cz  www.underground.cz  MAGAZIN O POLITICE  PATRIOTI - Narodne vlastenecka strana  www.linuxzone.cz  www.root.cz  www.penguin.cz  www.krypta.cz 
AGREGATOR  Mr.NETWOR  POLITIKA PRAHA BRNO OSTRAVA  BASTARD NEWS  G$BIT SERVERS  geek music  www.soom.cz  Novinky z politiky  HackThisPage  Strana ÄŚeskĂ˝ch PatriotĹŻ 
CZECH GEEK FEED  Patrioti CR  photopost.cz  apsara.cz  PODPOR PATRIOTY  sport, outdoor, cyklo obchod  dfklub.cz  www.zi.cz  DOMOBRANA - KOHO ZAVOLAS  PATRIOTI - CESKA NARODNI PRAVICE 