POLICE WEBSITES HACKED

THE DURHAM POLICE website has been vandalised by a hacker protesting over terror deaths in Pakistan, forcing the coppers to temporarily take it offline.

The cyber vandal wrote "Ur security sucks UK police this is my revenge against u. U are the one who are blasting bomb in Pakistan. Ur security is zero" on the site. Clearly the miscreant confused Durham with somewhere that had some influence over international events.

Durham police have issued a statement saying that computer specialists are currently removing the offending material.

Last month the Mumbai Police website was hacked and malicious software was installed that automatically downloaded onto the system of anyone who accessed the site. Google searches for the police website met with the warning "This site may harm your system."

In 2008 The Met suffered vandalism on its recruitment site. In that instance a picture of a cuddly toy was posted on its front page and taunting comments such as "OH HAI GUYS do joo wanna bes a policeman lulz?" were added beneath it.