The loophole allows the hackers to change the name of the group, bombard members with messages and edit details.

They've called themselves Control Your Info and say their aim is not to misuse the data as they only want to raise awareness of the dangers.

Hundreds of groups have been affected, all receiving the same warning: "Hello, we hereby announce that we have officially hijacked your Facebook group.

The site has said in a statement: "There has been no hacking and there is no confidential information at risk."

"The groups in question have been abandoned by their previous owners, which means any group member has the option to make themselves an administrator in order to continue communication to the group."

