An A-Z Index of the Linux BASH command line

alias Create an alias

apropos Search Help manual pages (man -k)

awk Find and Replace text, database sort/validate/index

break Exit from a loop

builtin Run a shell builtin

bzip2 Compress or decompress named file(s)



cal Display a calendar

case Conditionally perform a command

cat Display the contents of a file

cd Change Directory

cfdisk Partition table manipulator for Linux

chgrp Change group ownership

chmod Change access permissions

chown Change file owner and group

chroot Run a command with a different root directory

cksum Print CRC checksum and byte counts

clear Clear terminal screen

cmp Compare two files

comm Compare two sorted files line by line

command Run a command - ignoring shell functions

continue Resume the next iteration of a loop

cp Copy one or more files to another location

cron Daemon to execute scheduled commands

crontab Schedule a command to run at a later time

csplit Split a file into context-determined pieces

cut Divide a file into several parts



date Display or change the date & time

dc Desk Calculator

dd Data Dump - Convert and copy a file

declare Declare variables and give them attributes

df Display free disk space

diff Display the differences between two files

diff3 Show differences among three files

dir Briefly list directory contents

dircolors Colour setup for `ls'

dirname Convert a full pathname to just a path

dirs Display list of remembered directories

du Estimate file space usage



echo Display message on screen

egrep Search file(s) for lines that match an extended expression

eject Eject removable media

enable Enable and disable builtin shell commands

env Environment variables

ethtool Ethernet card settings

eval Evaluate several commands/arguments

exec Execute a command

exit Exit the shell

expand Convert tabs to spaces

export Set an environment variable

expr Evaluate expressions



false Do nothing, unsuccessfully

fdformat Low-level format a floppy disk

fdisk Partition table manipulator for Linux

fgrep Search file(s) for lines that match a fixed string

file Determine file type

find Search for files that meet a desired criteria

fmt Reformat paragraph text

fold Wrap text to fit a specified width.

for Expand words , and execute commands

format Format disks or tapes

free Display memory usage

fsck File system consistency check and repair

ftp File Transfer Protocol

function Define Function Macros



gawk Find and Replace text within file(s)

getopts Parse positional parameters

grep Search file(s) for lines that match a given pattern

groups Print group names a user is in

gzip Compress or decompress named file(s)



hash Remember the full pathname of a name argument

head Output the first part of file(s)

history Command History

hostname Print or set system name



id Print user and group id's

if Conditionally perform a command

import Capture an X server screen and save the image to file

install Copy files and set attributes



join Join lines on a common field



kill Stop a process from running



less Display output one screen at a time

let Perform arithmetic on shell variables

ln Make links between files

local Create variables

locate Find files

logname Print current login name

logout Exit a login shell

look Display lines beginning with a given string

lpc Line printer control program

lpr Off line print

lprint Print a file

lprintd Abort a print job

lprintq List the print queue

lprm Remove jobs from the print queue

ls List information about file(s)

lsof List open files



make Recompile a group of programs

man Help manual

mkdir Create new folder(s)

mkfifo Make FIFOs (named pipes)

mkisofs Create an hybrid ISO9660/JOLIET/HFS filesystem

mknod Make block or character special files

more Display output one screen at a time

mount Mount a file system

mtools Manipulate MS-DOS files

mv Move or rename files or directories



netstat Networking information

nice Set the priority of a command or job

nl Number lines and write files

nohup Run a command immune to hangups



passwd Modify a user password

paste Merge lines of files

pathchk Check file name portability

ping Test a network connection

popd Restore the previous value of the current directory

pr Prepare files for printing

printcap Printer capability database

printenv Print environment variables

printf Format and print data

ps Process status

pushd Save and then change the current directory

pwd Print Working Directory



quota Display disk usage and limits

quotacheck Scan a file system for disk usage

quotactl Set disk quotas



ram ram disk device

rcp Copy files between two machines.

read read a line from standard input

readonly Mark variables/functions as readonly

remsync Synchronize remote files via email

return Exit a shell function

rm Remove files

rmdir Remove folder(s)

rsync Remote file copy (Synchronize file trees)



screen Terminal window manager

scp Secure copy (remote file copy)

sdiff Merge two files interactively

sed Stream Editor

select Accept keyboard input

seq Print numeric sequences

set Manipulate shell variables and functions

sftp Secure File Transfer Program

shift Shift positional parameters

shopt Shell Options

shutdown Shutdown or restart linux

sleep Delay for a specified time

sort Sort text files

source Run commands from a file `.'

split Split a file into fixed-size pieces

ssh Secure Shell client (remote login program)

strace Trace system calls and signals

su Substitute user identity

sum Print a checksum for a file

symlink Make a new name for a file

sync Synchronize data on disk with memory



tail Output the last part of files

tar Tape ARchiver

tee Redirect output to multiple files

test Evaluate a conditional expression

time Measure Program running time

times User and system times

touch Change file timestamps

top List processes running on the system

traceroute Trace Route to Host

trap Run a command when a signal is set(bourne)

tr Translate, squeeze, and/or delete characters

true Do nothing, successfully

tsort Topological sort

tty Print filename of terminal on stdin

type Describe a command



ulimit Limit user resources

umask Users file creation mask

umount Unmount a device

unalias Remove an alias

uname Print system information

unexpand Convert spaces to tabs

uniq Uniquify files

units Convert units from one scale to another

unset Remove variable or function names

unshar Unpack shell archive scripts

until Execute commands (until error)

useradd Create new user account

usermod Modify user account

users List users currently logged in

uuencode Encode a binary file

uudecode Decode a file created by uuencode



v Verbosely list directory contents (`ls -l -b')

vdir Verbosely list directory contents (`ls -l -b')

vi Text Editor



watch Execute/display a program periodically

wc Print byte, word, and line counts

whereis Report all known instances of a command

which Locate a program file in the user's path.

while Execute commands

who Print all usernames currently logged in

whoami Print the current user id and name (`id -un')

Wget Retrieve web pages or files via HTTP, HTTPS or FTP



xargs Execute utility, passing constructed argument list(s)

yes Print a string until interrupted



.period Run commands from a file

### Comment / Remark

